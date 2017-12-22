Hahnville High School running back Anthony Williams during his junior season in 2016.
University of Kansas

Three-star running back picks KU over two perennial football powers

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 01:03 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:25 PM

Anthony “Pooka” Williams, a three-star Rivals running back ranked as the 16th-best player in Louisiana, signed with the Kansas football team during a Friday morning ceremony.

Williams, from Hahnville, stuck with his original oral commitment to KU after receiving late offers from LSU and Nebraska.

The 5-foot-10 Williams led the state with 3,120 rushing yards last season. He also added 37 rushing touchdowns and was chosen New Orleans Metro Player of the Year.

Williams has had football success following a freak accident, as when he was 9 years old, he lost all the toes in his right foot after his cousin ran over him with a lawn mower.

247Sports’ composite ranking has Williams listed as the nation’s 487th-best player.

The Jayhawks now have 14 signed for the 2018 recruiting class, which includes nine juco players and five high-schoolers. Florida State tight end Mavin Saunders also will be joining KU as a graduate transfer.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759

2018 KU football recruiting class

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Last school

Charles Cole

DT

6-3

280

Butler County CC (El Dorado, Kan.)

Mac Copeland

OL

6-5

250

Wichita Collegiate HS

Foster Dixson

DE

6-5

250

West Los Angeles CC

Miles Emery*

DE

6-5

235

Blue Valley North HS

Davon Ferguson

ATH

5-11

185

Hartnell CC (Salinas, Calif.)

Corione Harris

CB

6-1

170

Landry-Walker HS (New Orleans)

Elmore Hempstead

DB

6-0

185

Fort Scott (Kan.) CC

Elijah Jones

DB

6-3

185

Ellsworth CC (Iowa Falls, Iowa)

Azur Kamara

DE

6-6

230

Arizona Western CC (Yuma, Ariz.)

Jacobi Lott

OL

6-5

308

Tascosa HS (Amarillo, Texas)

Jeremiah McCullough

DB

6-0

205

Hartnell CC (Salinas, Calif.)

Stephon Robinson

WR

5-11

170

El Camino CC (Narbonne, Calif.)

Najee Stevens-McKenzie

DE

6-4

215

ASA College (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Anthony “Pooka” Williams

RB

5-10

165

Hahnville HS (Boutte, La.)

Nick Williams

OL

6-8

260

Ritenour HS (Overland, Mo.)

*has not yet signed

  Comments  

