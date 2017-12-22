Three-star running back picks KU over two perennial football powers

Anthony “Pooka” Williams, a three-star Rivals running back ranked as the 16th-best player in Louisiana, signed with the Kansas football team during a Friday morning ceremony.
Williams, from Hahnville, stuck with his original oral commitment to KU after receiving late offers from LSU and Nebraska.
Anthony “Pooka” Williams signs with Kansas pic.twitter.com/BAvRP7YPwT— Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) December 22, 2017
The 5-foot-10 Williams led the state with 3,120 rushing yards last season. He also added 37 rushing touchdowns and was chosen New Orleans Metro Player of the Year.
Never miss a local story.
Williams has had football success following a freak accident, as when he was 9 years old, he lost all the toes in his right foot after his cousin ran over him with a lawn mower.
247Sports’ composite ranking has Williams listed as the nation’s 487th-best player.
The Jayhawks now have 14 signed for the 2018 recruiting class, which includes nine juco players and five high-schoolers. Florida State tight end Mavin Saunders also will be joining KU as a graduate transfer.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
2018 KU football recruiting class
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Last school
Charles Cole
DT
6-3
280
Butler County CC (El Dorado, Kan.)
Mac Copeland
OL
6-5
250
Wichita Collegiate HS
Foster Dixson
DE
6-5
250
West Los Angeles CC
Miles Emery*
DE
6-5
235
Blue Valley North HS
Davon Ferguson
ATH
5-11
185
Hartnell CC (Salinas, Calif.)
Corione Harris
CB
6-1
170
Landry-Walker HS (New Orleans)
Elmore Hempstead
DB
6-0
185
Fort Scott (Kan.) CC
Elijah Jones
DB
6-3
185
Ellsworth CC (Iowa Falls, Iowa)
Azur Kamara
DE
6-6
230
Arizona Western CC (Yuma, Ariz.)
Jacobi Lott
OL
6-5
308
Tascosa HS (Amarillo, Texas)
Jeremiah McCullough
DB
6-0
205
Hartnell CC (Salinas, Calif.)
Stephon Robinson
WR
5-11
170
El Camino CC (Narbonne, Calif.)
Najee Stevens-McKenzie
DE
6-4
215
ASA College (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Anthony “Pooka” Williams
RB
5-10
165
Hahnville HS (Boutte, La.)
Nick Williams
OL
6-8
260
Ritenour HS (Overland, Mo.)
*has not yet signed
Comments