Kansas rolls by Stanford in final game before Big 12 play

Devonté Graham explains what went well for KU in first half vs. Stanford Kansas guard Devonté Graham talks about the team’s first-half success in a 75-54 victory over Stanford on Dec. 21, 2017 in Sacramento. Kansas guard Devonté Graham talks about the team’s first-half success in a 75-54 victory over Stanford on Dec. 21, 2017 in Sacramento. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

