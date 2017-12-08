Bill Self visits granddaughter in Texas, prepares for KU game against Arizona State

More Videos 0:58 Bill Self on what team learned from Washington loss Pause 1:16 Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game 2:12 'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 0:28 Watch: Washington Huskies celebrate after beating the Kansas Jayhawks at Sprint Center 33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18 0:45 Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 2:39 'Greg Orman is just a lot of smoke,' Democratic candidates respond to independent in governor race 1:15 Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St. 0:30 Man with rare disorder's excitement over meeting Santa captures millions of hearts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bill Self on what team learned from Washington loss Kansas coach Bill Self talks about issues that emerged for his team in its loss to Washington. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 8, 2017. Kansas coach Bill Self talks about issues that emerged for his team in its loss to Washington. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 8, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Bill Self talks about issues that emerged for his team in its loss to Washington. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 8, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star