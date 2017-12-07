Sprint Center has been unkind to Jayhawks of late

2:12 'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says Pause

1:16 Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game

0:28 Watch: Washington Huskies celebrate after beating the Kansas Jayhawks at Sprint Center

1:11 Clay Young on KU teammate Devonte' Graham calling him the game's MVP

1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations

1:31 Bill Self on his relationship with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

0:58 Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

0:30 Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'