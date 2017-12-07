How a three-point checklist helped Washington to college basketball’s biggest upset

More Videos 1:16 Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game Pause 2:12 'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 1:17 Bill Self gives the latest on Billy Preston, James Sosinski 2:06 KU basketball players hilariously explain roommate snack smackdown over Donut Sticks 2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State 2:35 United States Department of Justice announces charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball 2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win 12:42 Analysis: Kansas 74, Kansas State 71 1:55 KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self talks about KU's 74-65 upset loss to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at the Sprint Center. Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self talks about KU's 74-65 upset loss to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at the Sprint Center. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self talks about KU's 74-65 upset loss to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at the Sprint Center. Allison Long The Kansas City Star