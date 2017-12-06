Kansas-Washington box score for Dec. 6, 2017

WASHINGTON 74, No. 2 KANSAS 65
Washington
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Dickerson
31
5-13
3-4
14
5
2
13
Timmins
18
4-5
0-3
3
0
1
8
Crisp
37
3-9
2-4
2
7
3
10
Nowell
35
7-16
2-3
3
1
2
17
Thybulle
35
7-11
0-0
4
3
1
19
Wright
27
2-5
0-0
6
1
3
5
N.Carter
13
1-1
0-1
2
0
1
2
Green
4
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Totals
200
29-60
7-15
35
17
15
74
Percentages: FG .483, FT .467. Three-point goals: 9-21, .429 (Thybulle 5-8, Crisp 2-5, Nowell 1-4, Wright 1-4). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 4 (Wright 3, Thybulle). Turnovers: 12 (Crisp 3, Dickerson 3, Nowell 2, Wright 2, N.Carter, Timmins). Steals: 6 (Nowell 2, Thybulle 2, Dickerson, Timmins). Technical fouls: Crisp, 2:11 second. Fouled out: none.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
23
5-6
0-0
9
0
3
10
Graham
40
1-8
0-2
1
5
0
3
Mykhailiuk
38
3-12
0-0
2
4
5
8
Newman
29
3-6
0-0
4
2
2
8
Vick
39
12-23
4-6
5
7
1
28
Garrett
15
1-3
0-0
5
2
3
2
Lightfoot
8
2-3
0-0
6
0
3
4
Young
8
1-1
0-0
1
0
2
2
Totals
200
28-62
4-8
33
20
19
65
Percentages: FG .452, FT .500. Three-point goals: 5-20, .250 (Newman 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-8, Graham 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Vick 0-2). Team rebounds: 1. Blocked shots: 3 (Azubuike 2, Young). Turnovers: 13 (Vick 4, Mykhailiuk 3, Azubuike 2, Garrett 2, Graham, Newman). Steals: 6 (Garrett 3, Graham 2, Mykhailiuk). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: Mykhailiuk.
Half: Washington 36-34. Att: 17,106.
