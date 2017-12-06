University of Kansas

Kansas-Washington box score for Dec. 6, 2017

December 06, 2017 11:38 PM

WASHINGTON 74, No. 2 KANSAS 65

Washington

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Dickerson

31

5-13

3-4

14

5

2

13

Timmins

18

4-5

0-3

3

0

1

8

Crisp

37

3-9

2-4

2

7

3

10

Nowell

35

7-16

2-3

3

1

2

17

Thybulle

35

7-11

0-0

4

3

1

19

Wright

27

2-5

0-0

6

1

3

5

N.Carter

13

1-1

0-1

2

0

1

2

Green

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Totals

200

29-60

7-15

35

17

15

74

Percentages: FG .483, FT .467. Three-point goals: 9-21, .429 (Thybulle 5-8, Crisp 2-5, Nowell 1-4, Wright 1-4). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 4 (Wright 3, Thybulle). Turnovers: 12 (Crisp 3, Dickerson 3, Nowell 2, Wright 2, N.Carter, Timmins). Steals: 6 (Nowell 2, Thybulle 2, Dickerson, Timmins). Technical fouls: Crisp, 2:11 second. Fouled out: none.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

23

5-6

0-0

9

0

3

10

Graham

40

1-8

0-2

1

5

0

3

Mykhailiuk

38

3-12

0-0

2

4

5

8

Newman

29

3-6

0-0

4

2

2

8

Vick

39

12-23

4-6

5

7

1

28

Garrett

15

1-3

0-0

5

2

3

2

Lightfoot

8

2-3

0-0

6

0

3

4

Young

8

1-1

0-0

1

0

2

2

Totals

200

28-62

4-8

33

20

19

65

Percentages: FG .452, FT .500. Three-point goals: 5-20, .250 (Newman 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-8, Graham 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Vick 0-2). Team rebounds: 1. Blocked shots: 3 (Azubuike 2, Young). Turnovers: 13 (Vick 4, Mykhailiuk 3, Azubuike 2, Garrett 2, Graham, Newman). Steals: 6 (Garrett 3, Graham 2, Mykhailiuk). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: Mykhailiuk.

Half: Washington 36-34. Att: 17,106.

