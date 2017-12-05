KU-Washington basketball preview: Projected lineups, time, TV, what to expect

No. 2 Kansas vs. Washington
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Sprint Center
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
Soph.
14.6
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
17.1
G
14
Malik Newman
6-3
Soph.
11.9
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
18.6
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
16.4
P
No.
Washington
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
15
Noah Dickerson
6-8
Jr.
16.4
F
33
Sam Timmins
6-11
Soph.
5.4
G
1
David Crisp
6-0
Jr.
13.3
G
4
Matisse Thybulle
6-5
Jr.
11.3
G
5
Jaylen Nowell
6-4
Fr.
17.9
ABOUT KANSAS (7-0): KU will have a new player available tonight. James Sosinski, a 6-7, 250-pound sophomore from Chandler, Ariz., and South Mountain Community College, will wear jersey No. 55. He’s been added to the basketball team after playing tight end for the KU football team this season. … KU leads 8-1 in the all-time series against Washington. In the first meeting on March 17, 1953, the Jayhawks won 79-53 in the NCAA semifinals at Municipal Auditorium. KU won the first four meetings from 1953 to 1957, and Washington’s lone win was 74-68 on Dec. 14, 1974, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last four matchups with Washington, with the most recent being a 73-54 win on Nov. 24, 2008, in the semifinals of the CBE Classic at the Sprint Center. … No. 2 KU has been ranked in each of the last 166 AP polls dating to Feb. 3, 2009, which is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. … Devonté Graham entered last week averaging 12.0 points per game and now is third in the Big 12 at 18.6 per game. … Through seven games, Udoka Azubuike has made 47 of 61 shots, which includes 26 dunks. … KU is averaging 91.9 points per game. The last time the Jayhawks averaged 90-plus points for a season was the 2001-02 Final Four season (90.9).
ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-2): The Huskies of the Pac-12 have defeated Belmont (86-82), Eastern Washington (79-69), Seattle (89-84), UC Davis (77-70), Kennesaw State (85-71) and Omaha (86-73), all at home. Washington lost to Providence (77-70) and Virginia Tech (103-79) at the 2K Sports Classic in New York … The Huskies have eight players from the state of Washington on the roster. … Coach Mike Hopkins is in his first year at Washington after spending 22 seasons as an assistant under Jim Boeheim at Syracuse. … Junior Noah Dickerson leads the team in field goal percentage at 67.2 percent. He hit 54.7 percent of his attempts as a sophomore and 46.7 as a freshman. Dickerson had 28 points and 22 rebounds against Eastern Washington. His 22 rebounds were the most by a Washington player since Feb. 26, 1972 (Steve Hawes vs. Stanford). ... Freshman Jaylen Nowell is shooting 78.8 percent from the field during the final 5 minutes of Washington’s first eight games, going 14 for 18. He is 17 of 19 from the free-throw line (89.5 percent) during the final 5 minutes. … Washington leads the league in steals at 9.1 per game. The school record is 8.2 during the 2004-05 season. … Matisse Thybulle averages 3.5 steals per game. He has 132 career steals. The school record is 195 by Jamie Booker during 1994-97.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
