University of Kansas

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Dec. 2

December 02, 2017 06:50 PM

No. 2 KANSAS 76

SYRACUSE 60

Syracuse

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brissett

40

3-13

5-6

9

0

2

13

Moyer

15

0-0

0-0

1

1

1

0

Chukwu

23

1-3

5-10

7

0

3

7

Battle

40

7-20

6-7

3

1

3

22

Howard

32

6-14

1-1

3

7

4

15

Dolezaj

26

0-1

0-0

5

0

1

0

Sidibe

17

1-3

0-0

4

0

2

2

Washington

8

0-2

1-2

1

0

0

1

Totals

200

18-56

18-26

33

9

16

60

Percentages: FG .321, FT .692. Three-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Howard 2-5, Brissett 2-8, Battle 2-11, Dolezaj 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brissett). Turnovers: 17 (Howard 4, Brissett 3, Dolezaj 3, Sidibe 3, Battle 2, Chukwu, Moyer). Steals: 9 (Sidibe 3, Battle 2, Brissett 2, Chukwu, Howard). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

23

3-3

0-0

9

0

4

6

Graham

40

10-17

8-8

3

5

0

35

Mykhailiuk

38

4-9

0-1

4

4

4

11

Newman

34

1-8

0-0

5

5

3

2

Vick

40

8-17

3-4

8

7

0

20

Young

9

0-0

0-0

0

1

3

0

Garrett

8

0-0

0-0

2

0

3

0

Lightfoot

8

1-1

0-0

0

0

4

2

Totals

200

27-55

11-13

31

22

21

76

Percentages: FG .491, FT .846. Three-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Graham 7-13, Mykhailiuk 3-7, Vick 1-5, Newman 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Azubuike, Lightfoot, Newman). Turnovers: 16 (Graham 5, Mykhailiuk 4, Newman 3, Vick 3, Garrett). Steals: 4 (Graham 2, Vick 2). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas 35-21.

