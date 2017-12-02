Kansas men’s basketball summary for Dec. 2

No. 2 KANSAS 76
SYRACUSE 60
Syracuse
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brissett
40
3-13
5-6
9
0
2
13
Moyer
15
0-0
0-0
1
1
1
0
Chukwu
23
1-3
5-10
7
0
3
7
Battle
40
7-20
6-7
3
1
3
22
Howard
32
6-14
1-1
3
7
4
15
Dolezaj
26
0-1
0-0
5
0
1
0
Sidibe
17
1-3
0-0
4
0
2
2
Washington
8
0-2
1-2
1
0
0
1
Totals
200
18-56
18-26
33
9
16
60
Percentages: FG .321, FT .692. Three-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Howard 2-5, Brissett 2-8, Battle 2-11, Dolezaj 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brissett). Turnovers: 17 (Howard 4, Brissett 3, Dolezaj 3, Sidibe 3, Battle 2, Chukwu, Moyer). Steals: 9 (Sidibe 3, Battle 2, Brissett 2, Chukwu, Howard). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
23
3-3
0-0
9
0
4
6
Graham
40
10-17
8-8
3
5
0
35
Mykhailiuk
38
4-9
0-1
4
4
4
11
Newman
34
1-8
0-0
5
5
3
2
Vick
40
8-17
3-4
8
7
0
20
Young
9
0-0
0-0
0
1
3
0
Garrett
8
0-0
0-0
2
0
3
0
Lightfoot
8
1-1
0-0
0
0
4
2
Totals
200
27-55
11-13
31
22
21
76
Percentages: FG .491, FT .846. Three-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Graham 7-13, Mykhailiuk 3-7, Vick 1-5, Newman 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Azubuike, Lightfoot, Newman). Turnovers: 16 (Graham 5, Mykhailiuk 4, Newman 3, Vick 3, Garrett). Steals: 4 (Graham 2, Vick 2). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas 35-21.
