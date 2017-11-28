Kansas-Toledo basketball box for Nov. 29

No. 2 KANSAS 96, TOLEDO 58
Toledo
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adway
12
0-2
0-0
1
0
1
0
Navigato
28
4-7
0-0
3
0
1
12
Roberts
16
2-3
0-0
0
2
0
4
Sanford
33
3-11
1-2
2
1
0
9
Fletcher
32
5-10
0-0
6
3
2
12
Knapke
28
2-7
1-2
4
0
1
6
M.Jackson
26
1-4
2-2
2
2
2
5
Rose
10
2-2
2-2
1
1
3
7
Alderson
8
0-1
0-0
1
1
0
0
Harris
4
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Schaffer
3
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
3
Hill
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Littleson
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-50
6-8
21
10
12
58
Percentages: FG .400, FT .750. Three-point goals: 12-29, .414 (Navigato 4-7, Fletcher 2-5, Sanford 2-7, Rose 1-1, M.Jackson 1-2, Knapke 1-3, Schaffer 1-3, Roberts 0-1). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 3 (Knapke, M.Jackson, Sanford). Turnovers: 18 (Adway 4, Fletcher 4, Sanford 4, Alderson 2, M.Jackson 2, Knapke, Rose). Steals: 1 (Adway). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: none.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
24
6-9
0-0
5
1
2
12
Graham
31
14-19
2-2
5
5
0
35
Mykhailiuk
29
5-10
0-0
4
2
1
15
Newman
28
7-10
2-2
3
2
1
17
Vick
32
3-9
0-0
5
2
3
7
Garrett
24
0-1
0-0
7
4
1
0
Lightfoot
21
3-5
0-0
4
0
2
6
Young
6
0-2
0-0
0
0
1
0
Teahan
4
1-1
2-2
1
0
0
4
Totals
200
39-66
6-6
34
16
11
96
Never miss a local story.
Percentages: FG .591, FT 1.000. Three-point goals: 12-20, .600 (Mykhailiuk 5-6, Graham 5-8, Newman 1-1, Vick 1-3, Garrett 0-1, Lightfoot 0-1). Team rebounds: 1. Blocked shots: 1 (Lightfoot). Turnovers: 9 (Lightfoot 3, Mykhailiuk 2, Azubuike, Garrett, Teahan, Vick). Steals: 9 (Newman 3, Garrett 2, Graham 2, Azubuike, Mykhailiuk). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: none.
Half: Kansas 59-30. Att: 16,300.
Comments