Kansas-Toledo basketball box for Nov. 29

November 28, 2017 09:33 PM

No. 2 KANSAS 96, TOLEDO 58

Toledo

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adway

12

0-2

0-0

1

0

1

0

Navigato

28

4-7

0-0

3

0

1

12

Roberts

16

2-3

0-0

0

2

0

4

Sanford

33

3-11

1-2

2

1

0

9

Fletcher

32

5-10

0-0

6

3

2

12

Knapke

28

2-7

1-2

4

0

1

6

M.Jackson

26

1-4

2-2

2

2

2

5

Rose

10

2-2

2-2

1

1

3

7

Alderson

8

0-1

0-0

1

1

0

0

Harris

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Schaffer

3

1-3

0-0

0

0

0

3

Hill

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Littleson

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-50

6-8

21

10

12

58

Percentages: FG .400, FT .750. Three-point goals: 12-29, .414 (Navigato 4-7, Fletcher 2-5, Sanford 2-7, Rose 1-1, M.Jackson 1-2, Knapke 1-3, Schaffer 1-3, Roberts 0-1). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 3 (Knapke, M.Jackson, Sanford). Turnovers: 18 (Adway 4, Fletcher 4, Sanford 4, Alderson 2, M.Jackson 2, Knapke, Rose). Steals: 1 (Adway). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: none.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

24

6-9

0-0

5

1

2

12

Graham

31

14-19

2-2

5

5

0

35

Mykhailiuk

29

5-10

0-0

4

2

1

15

Newman

28

7-10

2-2

3

2

1

17

Vick

32

3-9

0-0

5

2

3

7

Garrett

24

0-1

0-0

7

4

1

0

Lightfoot

21

3-5

0-0

4

0

2

6

Young

6

0-2

0-0

0

0

1

0

Teahan

4

1-1

2-2

1

0

0

4

Totals

200

39-66

6-6

34

16

11

96

Percentages: FG .591, FT 1.000. Three-point goals: 12-20, .600 (Mykhailiuk 5-6, Graham 5-8, Newman 1-1, Vick 1-3, Garrett 0-1, Lightfoot 0-1). Team rebounds: 1. Blocked shots: 1 (Lightfoot). Turnovers: 9 (Lightfoot 3, Mykhailiuk 2, Azubuike, Garrett, Teahan, Vick). Steals: 9 (Newman 3, Garrett 2, Graham 2, Azubuike, Mykhailiuk). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: none.

Half: Kansas 59-30. Att: 16,300.

