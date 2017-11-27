KU-Toledo basketball preview: Projected lineups, time, TV, what to expect

Toledo at No. 2 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: KMCI (Channel 38), Spectrum; WHB (810 AM).
PROJECTED LINEUPS
P
No.
TOLEDO
Ht.
Yr.
PPG.
F
35
Nate Navigato
6-8
Jr.
16.6
F
2
Taylor Adway
6-9
Jr.
3.8
G/F
4
Tre’Shaun Fletcher
6-7
Sr.
19.8
G
13
Jaelan Sanford
6-4
Jr.
18.2
G
3
Marreon Jackson
6-0
Fr.
5.8
P
No.
No. 2 KANSAS
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
So.
16.8
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
18.8
G
14
Malik Newman
6-3
So.
12.8
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
12.0
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
17.6
ABOUT TOLEDO (3-2): The University of Toledo is located in Toledo, Ohio, with an enrollment of 20,648. … After opening the season with home victories over Saint Joseph’s (98-87), Ohio Northern (72-62) and Oakland (87-74), the Rockets have lost at Syracuse (72-64) and Cornell (80-77). … The Rockets are 3-16 in their last 19 games against ranked opponents. Toledo has lost 11 straight vs. ranked teams. The last victory was 81-76 at No. 14 Michigan State in 2002. The 11 losses: No. 11 Louisville in 2003, No. 9 Duke in 2004, No. 12 KU in 2006, No. 11 Pittsburgh in 2007, No. 19 Florida in 2008, No. 2 Michigan State in 2009, No. 13 Illinois and No. 22 Temple in 2010, No. 16 KU in 2013 and No. 15 VCU and No. 2 Duke in 2014. … Tod Kowalczyk is 122-112 in his eighth season as head coach at Toledo and 258-224 in his 16th season overall. He is 0-4 vs. ranked foes at Toledo … Toledo averages 79.6 points per game. The Rockets average 38.6 rebounds and 9.6 threes per game.
ABOUT KANSAS (5-0): KU is 2-0 all-time against Toledo. The Jayhawks won 68-58 on Dec. 9, 2006, in Kansas City, and 93-83 on Dec. 30, 2013, in Allen Fieldhouse. In the last meeting, Perry Ellis scored 21 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Naadir Tharpe added 20 each. Joel Embiid had 14 points and 10 rebounds. … Five Jayhawks are averaging double figures in scoring, with senior Svi Mykhailiuk leading the way at 18.8 points per game. Junior Lagerald Vick is next at 17.6. … Center Udoka Azubuike is 38 for 49 (77.6 percent) shooting, which includes 19 dunks. … KU averages 20.8 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the NCAA. Kansas has assists on over 58 percent of its field goals. … KU has shot 50 percent or better in four of five games, including two games of 60-plus percent. … Senior Devonté Graham has 46 assists and leads the Big 12 with 9.2 assists per game, second in the NCAA. … Kansas has sold out 262 consecutive games in Allen Fieldhouse dating to the second game of the 2001-02 season.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
