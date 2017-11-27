KU, Villanova schedule home and home series in men’s hoops

Kansas has scheduled a two-game series with Villanova in men’s basketball starting next season, the schools announced Monday.
The Jayhawks and Wildcats will play Dec. 15, 2018 at Allen Fieldhouse and Dec. 21, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The Kansas-Villanova series dates to 1968 and is tied at 3-3. KU and Villanova played a home-and-home series in 2004 and 2005, with both teams winning their home contests.
Some other games on next year’s KU slate have been previously announced:
▪ KU will meet Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Proposed NCAA legislation would open the season three days earlier in 2018-19, which means the KU-Michigan State game could be the regular-season opener for both teams on what would be the universal opening day of the college season for all teams. Proposed is the first Tuesday in November instead of the first Friday.
▪ KU will play in the Preseason NIT on Nov. 21 and 23 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Other participants are Marquette, Tennessee and Louisville. The bracket will be announced at a later date. Also, KU will play two home games against yet-to-be-determined mid-majors in the NIT.
▪ KU will meet Stanford on Dec. 1 in Allen and travel to Arizona State on Dec. 22.
