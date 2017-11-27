KU will face Villanova in a home-and-home series the next two seasons. The news was announced by the two schools on Monday.
KU will face Villanova in a home-and-home series the next two seasons. The news was announced by the two schools on Monday. Tim Aylen AP
KU will face Villanova in a home-and-home series the next two seasons. The news was announced by the two schools on Monday. Tim Aylen AP

University of Kansas

KU, Villanova schedule home and home series in men’s hoops

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

November 27, 2017 01:42 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Kansas has scheduled a two-game series with Villanova in men’s basketball starting next season, the schools announced Monday.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats will play Dec. 15, 2018 at Allen Fieldhouse and Dec. 21, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Kansas-Villanova series dates to 1968 and is tied at 3-3. KU and Villanova played a home-and-home series in 2004 and 2005, with both teams winning their home contests.

Some other games on next year’s KU slate have been previously announced:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ KU will meet Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Proposed NCAA legislation would open the season three days earlier in 2018-19, which means the KU-Michigan State game could be the regular-season opener for both teams on what would be the universal opening day of the college season for all teams. Proposed is the first Tuesday in November instead of the first Friday.

▪ KU will play in the Preseason NIT on Nov. 21 and 23 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Other participants are Marquette, Tennessee and Louisville. The bracket will be announced at a later date. Also, KU will play two home games against yet-to-be-determined mid-majors in the NIT.

▪ KU will meet Stanford on Dec. 1 in Allen and travel to Arizona State on Dec. 22.

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status

    Kansas coach Bill Self says nothing has changed with freshman Billy Preston, who is sitting out while KU's compliance department checks into the financial status of his car. Self spoke to reporters on Nov. 27, 2017.

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status 0:18

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status
KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard on playing Mizzou 0:41

KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard on playing Mizzou
Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures 1:06

Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures

View More Video