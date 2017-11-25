A.D. Sheahon Zenger: David Beaty ‘will continue to lead’ KU football program

Kansas football coach David Beaty will return for a fourth season, KU athletic director Sheahon Zenger announced after the Jayhawks’ 58-17 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
KU finished this season 1-11 and is 3-33 in three years under Beaty.
“As I said several weeks ago, Coach Beaty and I have been evaluating the program throughout the season and will continue to do so now that the season has concluded,” Zenger said. “While we know the results of this season are not acceptable, the rebuilding of this program is a process, and Coach Beaty will continue to lead us through it.”
Zenger said in the released that he was “excited and encouraged” about the coaching staff’s recruiting efforts and the facility upgrades that are coming.
“As we all know, recruits want to see first-class facilities,” Zenger said. “Thanks to some amazing benefactors who understand what it takes to build a program, we plan to provide our coaching staff with even more recruiting resources.”
This past offseason, Zenger gave Beaty a two-year contract extension through 2021 that doubled his pay from $800,000 in to $1.6 million.
“I already had seen the progress with regard to the effort of the players, the skill of the players we were recruiting, the camaraderie among staff and team. Those signs were all there,” Zenger said at the time. “Of course, the Texas win was a nice exclamation point to those factors.”
Instead of trending upward, though, KU football took a step back in 2017 under Beaty after a season-opening win over FCS school Southeast Missouri.
The Jayhawks were non-competitive in back-to-back games against Mid-American Conference schools. Fans suffered a bigger embarrassment during a national television game on Fox in October, as KU set a Big 12 record with only 21 yards of offense in a 43-0 loss to TCU.
Things only became worse when KU — facing a previously 0-8 Baylor team that had previously lost a home game to FCS school Liberty — lost by four scores on its home field earlier this month.
“I know our fans are disappointed,” Beaty said afterward. “They’ve got every right to be.”
KU had another embarrassing moment last week when four team captains refused to shake Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s hand during the coin-toss ceremony. Those four relinquished their captain titles for this week’s game.
Beaty is 1-32 against non-FCS opponents, with his only FBS win coming in a 24-21 home overtime victory over Texas last year.
Zenger, who has been Kansas’ athletic director since 2011, also signed a three-year extension — one that runs through June 2021 — in May. At the time, former chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little said KU Athletics had “enjoyed success on and off the field” since Zenger’s arrival.
