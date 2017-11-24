Does each KU player have a standout talent? It appears that way so far

1:06 Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures Pause

3:40 Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss

1:38 KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

0:49 David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

1:52 David Beaty on his players not shaking Baker Mayfield's hand during coin-toss ceremony

3:44 KU’s 19 three-pointers sets new school record

1:55 KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season

2:09 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' blowout win over Pitt State

1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM