Kansas-Oakland box score for Nov. 24

November 24, 2017 09:35 PM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 10:00 PM

No. 3 KANSAS 102, OAKLAND 59

Oakland

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brock

19

0-3

0-0

6

0

2

0

Hayes

37

6-13

2-2

5

2

4

14

Neely

19

2-6

0-0

1

4

2

5

Nunn

31

10-21

0-0

5

1

3

23

Walker

33

1-9

5-5

4

0

2

7

Beck

13

0-2

0-0

3

0

2

0

Palombizio

13

2-9

0-0

0

0

1

5

Daniels

11

1-3

0-0

0

1

1

3

Cotter

8

0-2

0-0

2

0

0

0

Scott

8

0-0

0-0

1

2

0

0

Palmer

5

1-1

0-0

2

0

1

2

Cumberland

3

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-70

7-7

29

10

18

59

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. Three-point goals: 6-30, .200 (Nunn 3-9, Daniels 1-2, Neely 1-5, Palombizio 1-5, Beck 0-1, Cumberland 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Walker 0-5). Team rebounds: 5. Blocked shots: 4 (Brock 3, Walker). Turnovers: 20 (Hayes 4, Neely 4, Nunn 3, Daniels 2, Scott 2, Beck, Brock, Cotter, Palombizio, Walker). Steals: 6 (Nunn 2, Brock, Hayes, Scott, Walker). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: none.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

20

10-16

1-4

10

0

2

21

Graham

33

4-11

5-6

3

7

1

14

Mykhailiuk

32

6-15

1-1

5

1

1

14

M.Newman

31

5-9

4-4

6

3

2

15

Vick

32

5-8

3-4

7

3

0

15

Lightfoot

24

3-3

4-4

8

0

2

11

Garrett

22

5-6

0-0

5

0

3

10

Young

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Teahan

2

1-2

0-0

0

0

0

2

Totals

200

39-70

18-23

44

14

11

102

Percentages: FG .557, FT .783. Three-point goals: 6-16, .375 (Vick 2-3, Lightfoot 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-3, M. Newman 1-3, Graham 1-4, Garrett 0-1, Teahan 0-1). Team rebounds: 1. Blocked shots: 9 (Vick 3, Azubuike 2, Lightfoot 2, Graham, Mykhailiuk). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 5, M. Newman 3, Azubuike 2, Garrett, Lightfoot). Steals: 14 (Mykhailiuk 4, Vick 3, Graham 2, M. Newman 2, Azubuike, Garrett, Young). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: none.

Half: Kansas 55-26. Att. 16,300.

