Kansas-Oakland box score for Nov. 24

No. 3 KANSAS 102, OAKLAND 59
Oakland
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brock
19
0-3
0-0
6
0
2
0
Hayes
37
6-13
2-2
5
2
4
14
Neely
19
2-6
0-0
1
4
2
5
Nunn
31
10-21
0-0
5
1
3
23
Walker
33
1-9
5-5
4
0
2
7
Beck
13
0-2
0-0
3
0
2
0
Palombizio
13
2-9
0-0
0
0
1
5
Daniels
11
1-3
0-0
0
1
1
3
Cotter
8
0-2
0-0
2
0
0
0
Scott
8
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
Palmer
5
1-1
0-0
2
0
1
2
Cumberland
3
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-70
7-7
29
10
18
59
Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. Three-point goals: 6-30, .200 (Nunn 3-9, Daniels 1-2, Neely 1-5, Palombizio 1-5, Beck 0-1, Cumberland 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Walker 0-5). Team rebounds: 5. Blocked shots: 4 (Brock 3, Walker). Turnovers: 20 (Hayes 4, Neely 4, Nunn 3, Daniels 2, Scott 2, Beck, Brock, Cotter, Palombizio, Walker). Steals: 6 (Nunn 2, Brock, Hayes, Scott, Walker). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: none.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
20
10-16
1-4
10
0
2
21
Graham
33
4-11
5-6
3
7
1
14
Mykhailiuk
32
6-15
1-1
5
1
1
14
M.Newman
31
5-9
4-4
6
3
2
15
Vick
32
5-8
3-4
7
3
0
15
Lightfoot
24
3-3
4-4
8
0
2
11
Garrett
22
5-6
0-0
5
0
3
10
Young
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Teahan
2
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
39-70
18-23
44
14
11
102
Percentages: FG .557, FT .783. Three-point goals: 6-16, .375 (Vick 2-3, Lightfoot 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-3, M. Newman 1-3, Graham 1-4, Garrett 0-1, Teahan 0-1). Team rebounds: 1. Blocked shots: 9 (Vick 3, Azubuike 2, Lightfoot 2, Graham, Mykhailiuk). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 5, M. Newman 3, Azubuike 2, Garrett, Lightfoot). Steals: 14 (Mykhailiuk 4, Vick 3, Graham 2, M. Newman 2, Azubuike, Garrett, Young). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: none.
Half: Kansas 55-26. Att. 16,300.
Comments