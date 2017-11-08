Jayhawks ‘OK’ in exhibition games, Self says. But ‘we play too slow in my opinion.’

1:35 KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' Pause

1:12 KU's Devonte’ Graham: 'We came out real flat'

17:30 KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou

0:45 David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

0:49 David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

2:24 Bill Self doesn't feel that KU fans want the Jayhawks to play Mizzou

0:57 A New KCI: What are the next steps?

4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips