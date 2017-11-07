Dotson, De Sousa, McCormack expected to sign with KU in coming days

Kansas is expected to receive signed national letters-of-intent from three high school standouts in the recruiting class of 2018 during the weeklong signing period that begins Wednesday.
The Jayhawks have received oral commitments from point guard Devon Dotson, who is ranked No. 17 nationally by Rivals.com, as well as power forwards Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack, who are ranked Nos. 25 and 33, respectively.
Dotson, a 6-foot-1 senior from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, N.C., announced for KU on Oct. 13 over Maryland, Florida, Clemson, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, UCLA, USC and others.
The 170-pound Dotson, who moved in the sixth grade from his hometown of Chicago to North Carolina with his family, averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game his junior year at Providence Day. This past summer, he averaged 19.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Team Charlotte AAU.
“They (KU coaches) thought I was the best point guard in the nation. I could come in and run the show from Day One, be that guy. Devonté (Graham) is graduating. There’s a need for a point guard. I felt I could come in and do my thing from the start,” Dotson said after committing.
His dad told Jayhawkslant.com his son would officially sign his letter of intent Saturday in front of Devon’s brother and grandmother at the Phenom Hoop Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. There also will be a ceremony Wednesday at Providence Day High School.
“I am looking to run the show and do what I can to help us win,” Dotson added. “I feel like I can make plays. If I need to score, I score. If I need to get people involved, I get people involved. I try to make plays, plays on defense, be an uptempo guard.”
De Sousa, a 6-9, 220-pound senior from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced for KU on Aug. 30 over Maryland, UCLA, Oregon, Indiana and others.
A native of Angola, De Sousa moved to the United States in January 2015. He first attended Montverde Academy in Florida, then transferred to IMG last season.
“He truly is a freak of nature,” said De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne. “His upside is just out of this world. He’s a kid that can put his shoulder on the rim. He can dribble. He can shoot. He can post up. He has great footwork. He can play the game of basketball. More than that, he’s just a great kid.
“It just felt like home,” Falmagne said of KU. “Like Silvio said, he went there for the first time and he felt like he’d been there 100 times.”
Reportedly De Sousa, who averaged 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in games during the summer on the Under Armour tour, will sign as early as Wednesday or within the next few days.
McCormack, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound senior and former Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) teammate of 6-10, 240-pound KU freshman Billy Preston, committed to KU on Sept. 24 over Oklahoma State, Duke, UCLA, Xavier and North Carolina State. Kentucky at one point was involved in McCormack’s recruitment along with Baylor, Virginia, Virginia Tech, VCU and others.
He averaged 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game at Oak Hill his junior season and 14.8 points (on 60 percent shooting) and 9.8 rebounds for Team Loaded AAU on the adidas circuit last spring and summer. McCormack played for Norfolk (Va.) Academy his sophomore year of high school.
“It’s a great school, great program, great campus. I felt Kansas is the overall best fit for me personally,” he said. “It was a tough decision. It came down to the wire, but I felt that coach (Bill) Self, coach (Jerrance) Howard, the student body, the relationships I have would be best for me and best for the long run. There’s a lot of history behind Kansas. I’m looking forward to making more championships and more memories at Kansas.”
Of his game, McCormack said: “I can play the outside game to an extent. I know my bread and butter is inside. I’m looking forward to playing as a freshman and giving forth whatever I can bring to the team.”
He is expected to sign his letter Friday at Oak Hill, Jayhawkslant.com reported.
KU thus far has filled three spots in what should be a huge recruiting class. The Jayhawks currently have 13 scholarship players on the 2017-18 roster, technically having no scholarships left to give.
However, the Jayhawks figure to lose more than seniors Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk. Malik Newman, Udoka Azubuike, Lagerald Vick and Billy Preston could head to the NBA Draft after this season.
KU is awaiting the decisions of No. 11 ranked Quentin Grimes, a 6-5 senior combo guard from College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas; No. 2-rated Zion Williamson, a 6-6 junior forward from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School and No. 6-rated Romeo Langford, a 6-4 senior combo guard from New Albany (Ind.) High.
Grimes has a list of KU, Kentucky, Marquette and Texas. Recruiting services have reported that Grimes is expected to pick a school during this early period.
Williamson has a list of KU, Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Clemson and South Carolina.
Langford has a list of KU, Indiana, North Carolina, UCLA and Vanderbilt.
