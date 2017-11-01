KU ranked in top five of Associated Press preseason poll

The Kansas men’s basketball team is ranked fourth in the Associated Press preseason college basketball poll, trailing Duke, Michigan State and Arizona.
KU picked up one first-place from the 65 ballots in the poll, which was released Wednesday. For reference, the Jayhawks were selected third in the USA Today coaches poll announced on Oct. 19.
Kentucky was fifth, followed by Villanova and Wichita State.
Missouri is unranked but also is sixth in the “receiving votes” column, picking up 19 total points.
The Blue Devils received 33 of 65 first-place votes in the poll, while the Spartans got 13 first-place votes, and the Wildcats received 18.
Duke is No. 1 in the AP preseason poll for the second straight season and ninth time, matching rival North Carolina for most all-time.
No. 19 Northwestern is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time.
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Duke (33)
28-9
1,572
7
2. Michigan State (13)
20-15
1,520
NR
3. Arizona (18)
32-5
1,506
4
4. Kansas (1)
31-5
1,439
3
5. Kentucky
32-6
1,340
6
6. Villanova
32-4
1,284
1
7. Wichita State
31-5
1,270
19
8. Florida
27-9
1,100
20
9. North Carolina
33-7
1,047
5
10. Southern California
26-10
995
NR
11. West Virginia
28-9
840
13
12. Cincinnati
30-6
837
18
13. Miami
21-12
836
NR
14. Notre Dame
26-10
814
14
15. Minnesota
24-10
642
NR
16. Louisville
25-9
570
10
17. Xavier
24-14
544
NR
18. Gonzaga
37-2
500
2
19. Northwestern
24-12
473
NR
20. Purdue
27-8
362
15
21. UCLA
31-5
340
8
22. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
29-5
333
22
23. Seton Hall
21-12
274
NR
24. Baylor
27-8
163
12
25. Texas A&M
16-15
130
NR
Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball State 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, Central Florida 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments