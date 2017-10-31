KU football unveils ‘Jay-Hawkers’ uniforms that harken back to Civil War days

More Videos 1:26 KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks Pause 1:36 KU’s Udoka Azubuike excited to get season started 0:50 Bill Self's immediate thoughts following 118-74 KU win in Italy finale 2:03 KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 1:28 KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 4:34 Watch highlights from KU's 118-74 win Sunday in Italy 17:30 KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou 2:23 Late Night in the Phog opens Kansas basketball season 1:13 Malik Newman highlights from 32-point night Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

David Beaty on KU's Jay-Hawkers football uniforms Kansas football coach David Beaty talks about his team's Jay-Hawkers uniforms that will be worn against Baylor on Saturday. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 31, 2017. Kansas football coach David Beaty talks about his team's Jay-Hawkers uniforms that will be worn against Baylor on Saturday. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 31, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas football coach David Beaty talks about his team's Jay-Hawkers uniforms that will be worn against Baylor on Saturday. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 31, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star