KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks

KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks

KU's Udoka Azubuike excited to get season started

KU’s Udoka Azubuike excited to get season started

Bill Self's immediate thoughts following 118-74 KU win in Italy finale

Bill Self's immediate thoughts following 118-74 KU win in Italy finale

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

Self on MU: "The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games"

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Watch highlights from KU's 118-74 win Sunday in Italy

Watch highlights from KU's 118-74 win Sunday in Italy

KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou

KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou

Late Night in the Phog opens Kansas basketball season

Late Night in the Phog opens Kansas basketball season

Malik Newman highlights from 32-point night

Malik Newman highlights from 32-point night

    Kansas football coach David Beaty talks about his team's Jay-Hawkers uniforms that will be worn against Baylor on Saturday. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 31, 2017.

University of Kansas

KU football unveils ‘Jay-Hawkers’ uniforms that harken back to Civil War days

By Pete Grathoff And Jesse Newell

The Kansas City Star

October 31, 2017 2:01 PM

These aren’t really throwback uniforms, but the Kansas football team will have a never-before-seen look based on history when it takes the field Saturday against Baylor.

On Tuesday, KU showed off its “Jay-Hawkers” alternate uniforms for Saturday’s game, which the university said is part of its annual Salute to Service. These uniforms are a homage to the Civil War era.

“With inspiration from Kansas’ history as a ‘free-state,’ the special-edition look was inspired by Colonel Charles Jennison and his 7th Regiment Kansas Volunteer Cavalry,” KU athletics said in a news release. “This cavalry regiment, which was also known as Jennison’s Jay-Hawkers, was established in October 1861 and served the Union Army during the American Civil War.”

KU football coach David Beaty likes the look.

“Those uniforms were created this week, basically honoring the Civil War era, inspired by the Free Staters of Kansas,” Beaty said Tuesday at a news conference. “It’s a really, really cool deal. If you haven’t seen the background on it, some of that symbolism behind it is really cool. Very detailed. Really, really cool.”

Take a look:

The KU football team’s “Jay-Hawkers” uniforms.
Courtesy of KU athletics

From the release: “On the back of the jersey, instead of player names each jersey highlights a patch signifying the start of the Kansas Jay-Hawker regiment in 1861. Within the logo is a crossed rifle and saber, which were provided to volunteers when they joined the regiment.”

The KU football team’s “Jay-Hawkers” uniforms.
Courtesy of KU athletics

The KU football team’s “Jay-Hawkers” uniforms.
Courtesy of KU athletics

The school said that merchandise based on this look will be sold at Rally House Allen Fieldhouse, Memorial Stadium or at KUStore.com.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

