KU football unveils ‘Jay-Hawkers’ uniforms that harken back to Civil War days

These aren’t really throwback uniforms, but the Kansas football team will have a never-before-seen look based on history when it takes the field Saturday against Baylor.
On Tuesday, KU showed off its “Jay-Hawkers” alternate uniforms for Saturday’s game, which the university said is part of its annual Salute to Service. These uniforms are a homage to the Civil War era.
“With inspiration from Kansas’ history as a ‘free-state,’ the special-edition look was inspired by Colonel Charles Jennison and his 7th Regiment Kansas Volunteer Cavalry,” KU athletics said in a news release. “This cavalry regiment, which was also known as Jennison’s Jay-Hawkers, was established in October 1861 and served the Union Army during the American Civil War.”
KU football coach David Beaty likes the look.
“Those uniforms were created this week, basically honoring the Civil War era, inspired by the Free Staters of Kansas,” Beaty said Tuesday at a news conference. “It’s a really, really cool deal. If you haven’t seen the background on it, some of that symbolism behind it is really cool. Very detailed. Really, really cool.”
From the release: “On the back of the jersey, instead of player names each jersey highlights a patch signifying the start of the Kansas Jay-Hawker regiment in 1861. Within the logo is a crossed rifle and saber, which were provided to volunteers when they joined the regiment.”
The school said that merchandise based on this look will be sold at Rally House Allen Fieldhouse, Memorial Stadium or at KUStore.com.
