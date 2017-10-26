No. 6-rated basketball prospect in Class of 2018 to visit KU this weekend

Romeo Langford, the No. 6-rated basketball player in the recruiting Class of 2018, according to Rivals.com, is scheduled to begin his official recruiting visit to Kansas on Friday.
Langford, a 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High School, visited Indiana last weekend. He’s also made trips to UCLA, North Carolina and Vanderbilt and has also listed Kentucky as a possibility.
At last Saturday’s Hoosier Hysteria in Bloomington, Ind., the Indiana high school recruits in town walked one by one across Indiana’s Assembly Hall floor to their seats.
The fans cheered wildly for each prospect, including Langford, of course.
“To be honest with you, it was exciting,” Langford’s dad, Tim, told the Indianapolis Star. “It was unexpected really. We didn’t know what to expect on that, but with them doing that, it was a great atmosphere. I felt it personally. I know my son did. The whole family did.”
Tim Langford said the family enjoyed visiting with first-year Indiana coach Archie Miller.
“Mainly, coach Miller, he really had the vision for how he can use Romeo,” Tim Langford said. “He showed the style of play they play, up and down, which my son likes doing — getting the ball in his hands. He was the main one talking about how they could use him,” Tim Langford added to the Indianapolis Star. “He pretty much laid the plan down. I think my son, he likes the style of play and what (Archie’s) trying to do at Indiana University.”
This weekend, KU gets to present its case to Langford, who has said he will cut his list to three by Thanksgiving.
‘We’re gonna sit down and talk as a family, try to narrow it down to three,” Tim Langford told the Indianapolis Star. “If my son says he knows what school he wants to go to, we’ll make that announcement then.”
Romeo Langford recently spoke to Scout.com about what he likes about Kansas.
“Just their guards and the way coach (Bill) Self uses their guards. I feel like I’d also fit well in with their system and the way he gets his guards ready for the NBA,” Langford said.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments