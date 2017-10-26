Texas Longhorns running back D’Onta Foreman (33) escaped a tackled by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Marnez Ogletree (10) during the second half of the teams’ 2016 game in Lawrence. KU won in overtime, 24-21.
University of Kansas

2018 KU football schedule includes a rarity at the end

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

October 26, 2017 10:13 AM

The Kansas football team will end next year’s regular season on a Friday, a quirk announced as part of the team’s 2018 schedule that was released Thursday morning.

KU will play host to Texas on Nov. 23 in the season finale, which will be played on the day after Thanksgiving.

Every other Jayhawks game will be on a Saturday, beginning with the season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 1. Three of KU’s first four Big 12 contests will be on the road, starting with Baylor on Sept. 22. After a home game against Oklahoma State, KU will return to the road to face West Virginia and Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks will play in-state rival Kansas State on Nov. 10 in Manhattan.

Game times and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

2018 Kansas football schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Nicholls State

Sept. 8: at Central Michigan

Sept. 15: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 22: at Baylor

Sept. 29: vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 6: at West Virginia

Oct. 20: at Texas Tech

Oct. 27: vs. TCU

Nov. 3: vs. Iowa State

Nov. 10: at Kansas State

Nov. 17: at Oklahoma

Nov. 23: vs. Texas

