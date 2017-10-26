2018 KU football schedule includes a rarity at the end

The Kansas football team will end next year’s regular season on a Friday, a quirk announced as part of the team’s 2018 schedule that was released Thursday morning.
KU will play host to Texas on Nov. 23 in the season finale, which will be played on the day after Thanksgiving.
Every other Jayhawks game will be on a Saturday, beginning with the season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 1. Three of KU’s first four Big 12 contests will be on the road, starting with Baylor on Sept. 22. After a home game against Oklahoma State, KU will return to the road to face West Virginia and Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks will play in-state rival Kansas State on Nov. 10 in Manhattan.
Game times and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
2018 Kansas football schedule
Sept. 1: vs. Nicholls State
Sept. 8: at Central Michigan
Sept. 15: vs. Rutgers
Sept. 22: at Baylor
Sept. 29: vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 6: at West Virginia
Oct. 20: at Texas Tech
Oct. 27: vs. TCU
Nov. 3: vs. Iowa State
Nov. 10: at Kansas State
Nov. 17: at Oklahoma
Nov. 23: vs. Texas
