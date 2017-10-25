Kansas teammates Sherron Collins (left) and Cole Aldrich will have their Jayhawks jerseys retired during the 2017-18 season.
Kansas teammates Sherron Collins (left) and Cole Aldrich will have their Jayhawks jerseys retired during the 2017-18 season. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Kansas teammates Sherron Collins (left) and Cole Aldrich will have their Jayhawks jerseys retired during the 2017-18 season. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

University of Kansas

KU basketball to celebrate 120 years this season with two jersey retirements

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 12:39 PM

LAWRENCE

Kansas basketball fan favorites Cole Aldrich and Sherron Collins will both have their jerseys retired this season, KU Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon.

Aldrich, the 2010 Academic All-American of the Year, will be honored during the KU-West Virginia game on Feb. 17. Collins — a 2010 consensus first-team All-American — will have his uniform raised on Feb. 19 against Oklahoma.

“Both had outstanding careers,” KU coach Bill Self said, “and deserve to have their jerseys retired.”

KU also announced two other celebrations:

▪ The Jayhawks will honor 120 years of Kansas basketball on Feb. 3 against Kansas State while bringing back players, coaches and staff from every era; the 1988 national championship team also will be recognized 30 years after its title run.

▪ KU will commemorate the 2008 national championship team on Feb. 17 against West Virginia, a date that also coincides with this year’s NBA All-Star break.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

    KU coach Bill Self spoke Tuesday about his basketball team at Big 12 Media Day in the Sprint Center.

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks
KU basketball players hilariously explain roommate snack smackdown over Donut Sticks 2:06

KU basketball players hilariously explain roommate snack smackdown over Donut Sticks
KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season 1:55

KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season

View More Video