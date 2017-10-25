KU basketball to celebrate 120 years this season with two jersey retirements

Kansas basketball fan favorites Cole Aldrich and Sherron Collins will both have their jerseys retired this season, KU Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon.
Aldrich, the 2010 Academic All-American of the Year, will be honored during the KU-West Virginia game on Feb. 17. Collins — a 2010 consensus first-team All-American — will have his uniform raised on Feb. 19 against Oklahoma.
“Both had outstanding careers,” KU coach Bill Self said, “and deserve to have their jerseys retired.”
KU also announced two other celebrations:
▪ The Jayhawks will honor 120 years of Kansas basketball on Feb. 3 against Kansas State while bringing back players, coaches and staff from every era; the 1988 national championship team also will be recognized 30 years after its title run.
▪ KU will commemorate the 2008 national championship team on Feb. 17 against West Virginia, a date that also coincides with this year’s NBA All-Star break.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments