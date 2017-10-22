University of Kansas

Showdown for Relief basketball summary

October 22, 2017 6:46 PM

Kansas 93

Missouri 87 (exh.)

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

O-R

A

F

Pt

Porter Jr.

23

6-20

7-8

5-8

2

4

21

Barnett

31

7-10

0-0

2-3

1

0

19

Robertson

33

5-9

0-0

0-1

2

2

13

Tilmon

13

5-5

0-3

3-4

2

7

10

Harris

21

1-4

1-5

0-3

6

3

3

Puryear

22

1-6

0-0

2-5

0

3

4

Porter

21

4-12

1-2

3-12

2

4

9

Phillips

19

1-3

0-0

0-0

5

4

3

VanLeer

9

1-2

0-0

0-0

0

0

3

Geist

4

0-0

2-2

0-0

0

0

0

Roberts

2

0-1

0-0

1-1

0

0

2

Nikko

2

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

TEAM

3-4

Totals

200

31-72

11-20

19-41

20

27

87

Percentages: FG .431, FT .550. Three-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Barnett 5-7, Robertson 3-5, Porter Jr. 2-9, Puryear 1-1, Phillips 1-2, VanLeer 1-2, Porter 1-5, Roberts 0-1). Blocked Shots: 5 (Porter Jr. 2, Barnett, Tilmon, Porter). Turnovers: 17 (Tilmon 4, Porter Jr. 3, Barnett 3, Harris 2, Phillips 2, Robertson, Porter, Puryear). Steals: 7 (Porter 3, Barnett 2, Porter Jr., VanLeer). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Tilmon.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

O-R

A

F

Pt

Graham

35

7-15

5-6

0-10

5

3

25

Newman

28

5-11

6-7

1-6

5

1

17

Azubuike

27

7-9

2-6

1-4

0

2

16

Vick

36

4-11

4-6

1-2

0

2

13

Mykhailiuk

27

1-4

0-0

2-3

2

1

2

Garrett

20

1-3

2-4

2-4

2

1

4

Preston

15

4-5

4-4

1-4

1

5

12

Lightfoot

12

2-2

0-0

2-2

1

3

4

TEAM

0-2

Totals

200

31-60

23-33

10-37

16

18

93

Percentages: FG .517, FT .697. Three-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Graham 6-13, Newman 1-4, Vick 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Blocked Shots: 8 (Azubuike 4, Lightfoot 3, Vick). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 4, Newman 3, Lightfoot 2, Vick, Mykhailiuk, Garrett). Steals: 11 (Graham 2, Newman 2, Azubuike 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Vick, Preston, Garrett). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Missouri 44-40. Att: 18,951.

