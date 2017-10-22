Showdown for Relief basketball summary

Kansas 93
Missouri 87 (exh.)
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
O-R
A
F
Pt
Porter Jr.
23
6-20
7-8
5-8
2
4
21
Barnett
31
7-10
0-0
2-3
1
0
19
Robertson
33
5-9
0-0
0-1
2
2
13
Tilmon
13
5-5
0-3
3-4
2
7
10
Harris
21
1-4
1-5
0-3
6
3
3
Puryear
22
1-6
0-0
2-5
0
3
4
Porter
21
4-12
1-2
3-12
2
4
9
Phillips
19
1-3
0-0
0-0
5
4
3
VanLeer
9
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
0
3
Geist
4
0-0
2-2
0-0
0
0
0
Roberts
2
0-1
0-0
1-1
0
0
2
Nikko
2
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
TEAM
3-4
Totals
200
31-72
11-20
19-41
20
27
87
Percentages: FG .431, FT .550. Three-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Barnett 5-7, Robertson 3-5, Porter Jr. 2-9, Puryear 1-1, Phillips 1-2, VanLeer 1-2, Porter 1-5, Roberts 0-1). Blocked Shots: 5 (Porter Jr. 2, Barnett, Tilmon, Porter). Turnovers: 17 (Tilmon 4, Porter Jr. 3, Barnett 3, Harris 2, Phillips 2, Robertson, Porter, Puryear). Steals: 7 (Porter 3, Barnett 2, Porter Jr., VanLeer). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Tilmon.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
O-R
A
F
Pt
Graham
35
7-15
5-6
0-10
5
3
25
Newman
28
5-11
6-7
1-6
5
1
17
Azubuike
27
7-9
2-6
1-4
0
2
16
Vick
36
4-11
4-6
1-2
0
2
13
Mykhailiuk
27
1-4
0-0
2-3
2
1
2
Garrett
20
1-3
2-4
2-4
2
1
4
Preston
15
4-5
4-4
1-4
1
5
12
Lightfoot
12
2-2
0-0
2-2
1
3
4
TEAM
0-2
Totals
200
31-60
23-33
10-37
16
18
93
Percentages: FG .517, FT .697. Three-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Graham 6-13, Newman 1-4, Vick 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-2). Blocked Shots: 8 (Azubuike 4, Lightfoot 3, Vick). Turnovers: 12 (Graham 4, Newman 3, Lightfoot 2, Vick, Mykhailiuk, Garrett). Steals: 11 (Graham 2, Newman 2, Azubuike 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Vick, Preston, Garrett). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Missouri 44-40. Att: 18,951.
