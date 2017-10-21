TCU 43, KU 0: Key moments, players and grades

Keys to the game
KEY PLAYERS
Kansas: Linebacker Joe Dineen was Kansas’ best player for a second straight game, posting a team-best 11 tackles.
TCU: Defensive tackle Chris Bradley had five tackles — two for loss — with a half-sack as part of a defensive front that completely overwhelmed the Jayhawks.
KEY MOMENT
With 12:49 left in the fourth quarter, both coaches agreed to have a running clock the rest of the game because of severe weather concerns. For KU, it meant the misery could end a few minutes earlier.
The grades
OFFENSE
F
TCU’s sports information staff confirmed KU’s 21 yards were the fewest in a game since at least 1996, and more research will likely have to be done Sunday to figure out the true scope of the Jayhawks’ ineptitude.
DEFENSE
D-
It wasn’t a good effort by the defense, but one also has to consider the circumstances. KU’s offense three-and-outed nearly every possession, leaving no time for rest while putting the defense in an impossible situation. The Jayhawks forced five punts, though three of those came in the final 16 minutes.
SPECIAL TEAMS
F
Two weeks in a row with an opponent returning a punt for touchdown. Two weeks in a row with a 15-yard penalty for a halo violation while defending a punt return. Repeating those types of huge gaffes results in an automatic F.
COACHING
F
TCU might be good, but it shouldn’t be talented enough to hold KU to the fewest yards by an FBS team this millennium.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
