KU’s Chris Teahan, who went to Rockhurst, says his loyalties reside in Kansas, not Missouri

More Videos 2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” Pause 1:28 KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 2:03 KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 0:35 Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 2:35 Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 4:53 Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” While downplaying the importance of Sunday’s exhibition game against MU, KU basketball coach Bill Self said it will be lots of fun for the fans. While downplaying the importance of Sunday’s exhibition game against MU, KU basketball coach Bill Self said it will be lots of fun for the fans. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

While downplaying the importance of Sunday’s exhibition game against MU, KU basketball coach Bill Self said it will be lots of fun for the fans. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star