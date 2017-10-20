KU Athletics hires law firm to help with internal review required of all D-I schools

Kansas Athletics confirmed on Friday that it has hired Overland Park firm Bond, Schoeneck & King to help with an internal review after the NCAA Board of Directors requested last week that all Division-I institutions look at the conduct of their men’s basketball programs to ensure rules compliance.
Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said KU Athletics had worked with the firm many times in the past, saying its job would be “an extension of what we do anyway” when it comes to compliance.
“Their role is just to make sure what we’re doing is correct and that we’re going about it the way we should,” Marchiony said.
KU athletic director Sheahon Zenger said Monday that KU had followed through on the NCAA mandate for all schools to look at the conduct of their men’s basketball coaching staffs and administrators as it pertains to following the organization’s rules. This follows last month’s announcement of an FBI probe of the sport, which led to charges brought against 10 people in three separate cases.
“In light of recent announcements related to college basketball, Kansas Athletics discussed topics like recruiting, extra benefits and agents,” Zenger said Monday. “We have complete confidence that our men’s basketball staff not only understands NCAA rules but also follows them.”
