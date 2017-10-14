KU needed 15 drives to get past its own 35-yard line. It was that type of day in Ames

On a rainy afternoon in Iowa, there was no such thing as a simple play for the Kansas football team.
A yearlong season of disappointment with different actors but a similar script continued, and the Jayhawks bungled their way to a 45-0 road loss against Iowa State.
Let’s start with the only positive: A much-maligned KU defense had its best effort of the season against an FBS foe.
One could hardly tell by the final score. KU’s offense and special teams were so dreadful that a strong defensive effort couldn’t keep the game within three touchdowns of the 22 1/2-point spread.
Here’s a sampling of the Jayhawks’ day:
• Steven Sims muffed KU’s first punt return near midfield after a defensive stop on the first possession.
• KU’s first play from scrimmage hit the hands of receiver Quan Hampton, who tossed it up into the air to Iowa State safety Kamari Cotton-Moya for an interception.
• Iowa State sent seven players to block a Cole Moos punt and didn’t get there, but returner Trever Ryen still managed to get to the outside against five unblocked KU players for a 68-yard touchdown.
Each of those plays came in the first quarter, with things not getting much better after that.
Consider this: KU’s offense — somehow — did not advance past its own 35-yard line until its 15th drive. That moment came with 12:27 left in the fourth quarter.
KU had 11 three-and-outs, totaled 40 yards in the first half and finished with 106 yards overall. The 1.8 yard-per-play total tied for the second-worst mark by a Power Five offense this season.
Special teams had additional blunders, too. The punt team added a high snap (Moos fell on it to avoid a worse play) and a dropped snap (Moos just dropped it), only adding to the calamity of the day.
It all resulted in KU’s 43rd straight road loss, a streak that is now one away from tying Western State’s all-time record set between 1926 and 1936.
Saturday’s blowout came after a delay, as severe weather pushed the start time back 31 minutes to 11:41 a.m.
KU, 1-5 and 0-3 in the Big 12, will play at TCU at a to-be-determined time next Saturday.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
