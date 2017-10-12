Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender
Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender Orlin Wagner The Associated Press
Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender Orlin Wagner The Associated Press

University of Kansas

Who will be KU’s starting QB against Iowa State? Signs point to this player

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

October 12, 2017 9:08 PM

LAWRENCE

Though Kansas football coach David Beaty refused to publicly name a starting quarterback this week, Saturday’s choice is unlikely to be a surprise.

Peyton Bender, who has started KU’s first five games, should be the first guy in against Iowa State based on Thursday’s comments from offensive coordinator Doug Meacham.

“Just the body of work over the course of time. You still reflect back on that,” Meacham said, talking about the criteria for selecting a starter this week. “I just think Peyton was kind of going through a little bad spell there (against Texas Tech). I don’t think necessarily he’s just crummy for life.”

Bender was benched in the second half last week’s 65-19 loss after two second-quarter incompletions in the red zone.

More Videos

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 0:40

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus

Pause
Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas 0:40

Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave 1:00

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave

KU's David Beaty on defensive miscues: 'We will get that fixed' 0:41

KU's David Beaty on defensive miscues: 'We will get that fixed'

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort 0:56

David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:43

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:39

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 1:36

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights

  • David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort

    Kansas coach David Beaty gives an opening statement during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Jayhawks travel to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort

Kansas coach David Beaty gives an opening statement during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Jayhawks travel to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

“When he overthrew a 6-7 tight end on the goal line, I was a little nervous about throwing verticals,” Meacham said.

There still have been positives for Bender. Meacham continues to laud him for his ability to make the correct reads and have his eyes in the right spot. The biggest problem simply has been inaccuracy.

“It’s like you shoot layups, all of a sudden you miss 5 out of 10,” Meacham said. “It’s hard to answer why. Just keep shooting them.”

In relief, Carter Stanley completed 11 of 19 passes for 110 yards with an interception. Meacham labeled Stanley’s performance as “average” while saying that the backup was limited in the offense to a package designed for him.

Earlier in the week, both Beaty and Bender said the team knew who it was starting at quarterback. Both said they were keeping that information a secret in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 0:40

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus

Pause
Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas 0:40

Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave 1:00

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave

KU's David Beaty on defensive miscues: 'We will get that fixed' 0:41

KU's David Beaty on defensive miscues: 'We will get that fixed'

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort 0:56

David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:43

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:39

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 1:36

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights

  • Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid talks about walking through Kansas' campus and his future plans to get his degree. The 76ers practiced at Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 12, 2017.

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus

View More Video