Who will be KU’s starting QB against Iowa State? Signs point to this player

Though Kansas football coach David Beaty refused to publicly name a starting quarterback this week, Saturday’s choice is unlikely to be a surprise.
Peyton Bender, who has started KU’s first five games, should be the first guy in against Iowa State based on Thursday’s comments from offensive coordinator Doug Meacham.
“Just the body of work over the course of time. You still reflect back on that,” Meacham said, talking about the criteria for selecting a starter this week. “I just think Peyton was kind of going through a little bad spell there (against Texas Tech). I don’t think necessarily he’s just crummy for life.”
Bender was benched in the second half last week’s 65-19 loss after two second-quarter incompletions in the red zone.
“When he overthrew a 6-7 tight end on the goal line, I was a little nervous about throwing verticals,” Meacham said.
There still have been positives for Bender. Meacham continues to laud him for his ability to make the correct reads and have his eyes in the right spot. The biggest problem simply has been inaccuracy.
“It’s like you shoot layups, all of a sudden you miss 5 out of 10,” Meacham said. “It’s hard to answer why. Just keep shooting them.”
In relief, Carter Stanley completed 11 of 19 passes for 110 yards with an interception. Meacham labeled Stanley’s performance as “average” while saying that the backup was limited in the offense to a package designed for him.
Earlier in the week, both Beaty and Bender said the team knew who it was starting at quarterback. Both said they were keeping that information a secret in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
