Decision day is Friday for KU, Maryland recruit Devon Dotson

Blue-chip point guard prospect Devon Dotson will announce his college choice at 5 p.m., Central time, on Friday, he reported Thursday on Twitter.
Dotson, a 6-foot-1 senior from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, N.C., who is ranked No. 17 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com, is expected to choose between Kansas and Maryland. He also has had North Carolina State and Clemson on his list. He recently eliminated Florida after the Gators landed oral commitments from a pair of guards.
Dotson has made official visits to Kansas and Maryland and an unofficial visit to Clemson. Coaches from KU and Maryland traveled to North Carolina on Wednesday to attend a workout of Dotson’s.
KU, which will entertain No. 11-ranked Quentin Grimes (6-5 combo guard, College Park High, The Woodlands, Texas) on an official visit Friday-Sunday, figures to be in need of guards following the graduation of Devonté Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk after this season and the likely loss of combo guard Malik Newman to the NBA and possible loss of Lagerald Vick to the NBA Draft as well. KU next season will return point guard Charlie Moore, combo guard Marcus Garrett and shooting guard Sam Cunliffe.
The Jayhawks have landed commitments from a pair of frontcourt players — No. 25 ranked Silvio De Sousa (6-9, 220, senior, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) and No. 33 David McCormack (6-10, 260, senior, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va.).
After Dotson’s Aug. 25-27 visit to KU, he told Jayhawkslant.com: “The takeaway is that Bill Self is making me a priority and that he wants to put the ball in my hands. He thinks I could be the next great point guard coming out of Kansas and that was the biggest takeaway.”
