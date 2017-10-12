Joel Embiid returns to KU for 76ers practice, says he didn’t want to leave

More Videos 1:00 Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave Pause 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 0:56 David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort 1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 1:45 Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid talks about the circumstances regarding his decision to leave Kansas after his freshman season. He said he wanted to stay but was pushed to leave, though he didn't want to identify who. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid talks about the circumstances regarding his decision to leave Kansas after his freshman season. He said he wanted to stay but was pushed to leave, though he didn't want to identify who. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 12, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

