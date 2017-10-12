KU’s Devonté Graham leads preseason All-Big 12 team

Kansas senior guard Devonté Graham was chosen preseason player of the year on the All-Big 12 Conference men’s basketball team announced Thursday.
The team was voted on by the league’s 10 coaches, who could not choose their own players.
Two other KU players were recognized. Malik Newman, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State, was chosen preseason newcomer of the year and received honorable mention on the preseason All-Big 12 team. KU senior Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk also received honorable mention.
Joining Graham on the All-Big 12 team were Oklahoma State’s Jeffrey Carroll, TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, Texas Tech’s Zach Smith and West Virginia’s Jevon Carter. Graham, Carroll and Carter were unanimous selections.
In addition to Newman and Mykhailiuk, Baylor’s Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Oklahoma’s Kameron McGusty and Trae Young, TCU’s Kenrich Williams, Texas’ Mohamed Bamba and Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans received votes. Bamba was chosen preseason freshman of the year.
