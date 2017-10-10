KU has a bottom-10 defense. Why the coordinator’s job appears to be secure

More Videos 1:07 David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech Pause 1:40 KU basketball coach Bill Self addresses the scandal that rocked college basketball this week 2:35 United States Department of Justice announces charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 2:27 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 0:45 Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 1:14 Andrew Dykstra on Sporting KC debut: 'Tried to be ready for my moment' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort Kansas coach David Beaty gives an opening statement during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Jayhawks travel to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Kansas coach David Beaty gives an opening statement during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Jayhawks travel to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach David Beaty gives an opening statement during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The Jayhawks travel to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star