More Videos

0:56 David Beaty's opening comments: KU 'not satisfied' with previous effort

1:07 David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech

0:50 Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance

2:46 Lil Yachty lights up KU Late Night in the Phog

2:23 Late Night in the Phog opens Kansas basketball season

1:40 KU basketball coach Bill Self addresses the scandal that rocked college basketball this week

1:40 Brennan Bechard is master of half-court shot at Late Night in the Phog

1:21 Udoka Azubuike on the end of KU basketball Boot Camp

1:23 KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed

1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations

0:58 Zach Hannon discusses how he coped with news from the past few months