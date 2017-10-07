Kansas target Zion Williamson to attend Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness”

More Videos 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers Pause 2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 1:07 David Beaty on QB change and getting 'outcoached ... outplayed' by Texas Tech 0:50 Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance 2:23 Late Night in the Phog opens Kansas basketball season 1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations 0:41 KU's David Beaty on defensive miscues: 'We will get that fixed' 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 2:20 Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 1:03 Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election Video Link copy Embed Code copy

High school star Zion Williamson throws down 360 slam dunk Zion Williamson, a basketball star at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C., slams home a 360 dunk during a game Monday night. Widely recruited across the nation, Williamson has shown interest in playing at colleges such as Duke, UNC, N.C. State, Kentucky, Kansas and Clemson. Zion Williamson, a basketball star at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C., slams home a 360 dunk during a game Monday night. Widely recruited across the nation, Williamson has shown interest in playing at colleges such as Duke, UNC, N.C. State, Kentucky, Kansas and Clemson. TeLante' Webber @TelanteWebber

