Ken Pomeroy answers fan questions, talks KU, Wichita State in new college hoops podcast

On the latest SportsBeat KC podcast, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by college basketball advanced stats expert Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com.
Pomeroy discusses recent trends in college basketball and his new role with The Athletic before taking on Twitter questions. What stats should be used more on TV broadcasts? And is three-point defense a real thing? Other topics include Bill Self's Elite Eight record, defending Wichita State and which teams have the best home-court advantage.
