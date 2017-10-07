Kansas coach Bill Self (right) watched as the Jayhawks Devonte' Graham took shots from beyond the arc during the team's practice prior to an NCAA tournament third-round game in March at the Sprint Center.
University of Kansas

Ken Pomeroy answers fan questions, talks KU, Wichita State in new college hoops podcast

The Kansas City Star

October 07, 2017 12:04 PM

On the latest SportsBeat KC podcast, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by college basketball advanced stats expert Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com.

Pomeroy discusses recent trends in college basketball and his new role with The Athletic before taking on Twitter questions. What stats should be used more on TV broadcasts? And is three-point defense a real thing? Other topics include Bill Self's Elite Eight record, defending Wichita State and which teams have the best home-court advantage.

You can also find the latest SportsBeat KC podcasts on iTunes.

