Bill Self says 2017-18 Jayhawks ‘a fun group … a pretty athletic group’

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self thinks fans will like what they see during Saturday’s Late Night in the Phog intrasquad scrimmage at Allen Fieldhouse.
“This is a fun group. It’s a pretty athletic group,” Self said of the 2017-18 Jayhawks, who on Monday started their second and final week of Boot Camp conditioning drills in advance of the 33rd-annual Late Night, which will run from 6:30 to about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, which is a bye week for KU football.
“It’s certainly different from last year because last year we had probably more star power,” Self added, referring to Josh Jackson and Frank Mason, who are now in the NBA. “This year I think, to be honest, we’ll have more good players. I don’t know we’ll have a guy to be national player of the year out of this group or the fourth pick (in the NBA Draft). We have a bunch of good guys I think can play at a pretty high level.”
On Monday, in a pre-Late Night interview with Lawrence radio station KLWN, Self spoke highly of two newcomers — freshman guard Marcus Garrett and sophomore transfer guard Malik Newman.
“Marcus Garrett has really, really, really been impressive so far and probably understands how to help us win as much as anybody else,” Self said of the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder out of Dallas Skyline High School. “Marcus is extremely strong, especially for a young kid. He is going to be terrific.”
Of the 6-3, 190-pound, former Mississippi State combo guard Newman, Self said: “Malik is probably the best prototypical, what you consider a shooting guard, that we’ve had since I’ve been here. I know before we got here, (Jeff) Boschee was real popular with everybody. He was that prototypical guy to play off the ball that kind of had a green light. He could light it up from downtown and score points in bunches. Certainly Malik is very capable of doing that.
“He had 25 (points) on 12 shots in Italy in the first 11 minutes one game. He is capable of putting up some big numbers,” Self added.
Self said he liked his big-man trio of Udoka Azubuike, Billy Preston and Mitch Lightfoot, but said potential foul trouble could mean lineups consisting of four guards much of the time.
“I think we’re versatile,” Self said. “I think we are a little light in the point guard position to be honest. We’re going to be counting on Devonté (Graham). I’m not sure we have anybody else that has any experience playing back there at that spot. We’re a little thin up front. I could see us playing small quite a bit just to make sure we keep our best players in the game. I am excited about it. I think this has a chance to be a very fun team.”
Doors open for Late Night at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for KU students and 5 p.m. for the general public. The program will start at 6:30 p.m..
Self said Monday on KLWN that the athletic department on Tuesday would be announcing “live entertainment” for Late Night.
“Young people will absolutely love it,” Self said. Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne performed at Late Night a year ago.
Elite prospects to attend Late Night
At least three top-five recruits will be in Allen Fieldhouse for the 2017 Late Night.
Zion Williamson, a 6-6, 230-pound senior small forward from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School is scheduled to attend as part of an official campus visit. He’s the No. 2-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2018, according to Rivals.com.
It was reported by 247sports.com on Monday that James Wiseman, a 6-10 junior forward from Memphis East High School, would attend. He’s the No. 2 rated player in the recruiting class of 2019.
Jalen Suggs, a 6-3 sophomore combo guard from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, who is the No. 4-rated player in the class of 2020, also will attend Late Night, Rivals.com reported.
Embiid health update
Former KU center Joel Embiid is questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers’ exhibition against the Miami Heat on Oct. 13 at the Sprint Center.
“We got a couple of preseason games. I might play in those,” 7-footer Embiid told Philly.com on Monday at Sixers’ Media Day. “But if I’m not 100 percent, they are not going to put me out there.
“It’s not just about rehabbing (from knee surgery in March to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee). It’s also about like being in the best shape possible, which I’m not yet on that level. But hopefully, I can (play) in the first game of the season (Oct. 18),” he added.
Embiid, 23, told Philly.com he’s had his knee scanned two or three times.
“Everything looks perfect. So we just got to keep managing it,” he said.
Embiid said he could play right now “if it was game seven of the Finals, definitely. But there’s a plan in place and I have to check a couple of boxes before this season or before my first game of this season. That’s what I intend to do.”
He said he didn’t think he’d play in all 82 regular-season games, again making one wonder if the team would risk playing him in a mere exhibition contest.
“We feel that he’s on course for him to ultimately be available for our intended goal, and that’s the regular season,” general manager Bryan Colangelo told NJ.com.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
