Member of KU’s 2008 NCAA title team joins Texas Wesleyan hoops staff

Former Kansas guard Brady Morningstar has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at defending NAIA Division I national champion Texas Wesleyan, Rams’ head coach Brennen Shingleton announced.
“I’ve known Brady for a few years, and when this position opened up, it was a no-brainer for me to see if he was interested,” Shingleton said in a release. “Brady has been groomed from a tremendous basketball background and I’m excited to have him put his fingerprint on our program on and off the court. Texas Wesleyan is a special place. Brady understands that and that is what I’m most excited about.”
Morningstar, a 2010 KU graduate and member of the 2008 NCAA title team, made a connection with Shingleton through fellow Lawrence native and former Texas Wesleyan guard Doug Compton.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Morningstar said of his move to Texas Wesleyan, “to work for such a respected coach who knows what he’s doing and is passionate about the game. Coach Shingleton is obviously running a very good program and I can learn a lot from him as a coach.”
Following his career at Kansas, Morningstar played two seasons in the NBA D League, spending time with the Tulsa 66ers (affilliated with the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Canton Chargers (Cleveland Cavaliers). He then played several seasons overseas in Finland, Germany, and Argentina.
The Rams are coming off the program’s second NAIA Division I National Championship. The team went 29-7 on its way to the national championship as well as a second consecutive Sooner Athletic Conference regular season title. The school is in Fort Worth..
