Brady Morningstar (center) with Tyrel Reed (left) and Mario Little on KU’s Senior Night in 2011 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Brady Morningstar (center) with Tyrel Reed (left) and Mario Little on KU’s Senior Night in 2011 at Allen Fieldhouse. File photo RICH SUGG/The Kansas City Star
Brady Morningstar (center) with Tyrel Reed (left) and Mario Little on KU’s Senior Night in 2011 at Allen Fieldhouse. File photo RICH SUGG/The Kansas City Star

University of Kansas

Member of KU’s 2008 NCAA title team joins Texas Wesleyan hoops staff

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

September 23, 2017 6:59 PM

Former Kansas guard Brady Morningstar has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at defending NAIA Division I national champion Texas Wesleyan, Rams’ head coach Brennen Shingleton announced.

“I’ve known Brady for a few years, and when this position opened up, it was a no-brainer for me to see if he was interested,” Shingleton said in a release. “Brady has been groomed from a tremendous basketball background and I’m excited to have him put his fingerprint on our program on and off the court. Texas Wesleyan is a special place. Brady understands that and that is what I’m most excited about.”

Morningstar, a 2010 KU graduate and member of the 2008 NCAA title team, made a connection with Shingleton through fellow Lawrence native and former Texas Wesleyan guard Doug Compton.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Morningstar said of his move to Texas Wesleyan, “to work for such a respected coach who knows what he’s doing and is passionate about the game. Coach Shingleton is obviously running a very good program and I can learn a lot from him as a coach.”

Following his career at Kansas, Morningstar played two seasons in the NBA D League, spending time with the Tulsa 66ers (affilliated with the Oklahoma City Thunder) and Canton Chargers (Cleveland Cavaliers). He then played several seasons overseas in Finland, Germany, and Argentina.

The Rams are coming off the program’s second NAIA Division I National Championship. The team went 29-7 on its way to the national championship as well as a second consecutive Sooner Athletic Conference regular season title. The school is in Fort Worth..

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed

KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed 1:23

KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed
Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations 1:09

Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations
Zach Hannon discusses how he coped with news from the past few months 0:58

Zach Hannon discusses how he coped with news from the past few months

View More Video