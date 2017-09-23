KU running back goes for 291 yards … in 56-34 loss to West Virginia

More Videos 1:23 KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed Pause 1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations 1:01 Bill Self likes fit of his orange Hall of Fame jacket 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 3:09 Deadly mix of opiods and Xanax lead to death of former U.S. Marine 1:59 Ghanaian doctor who helped daughter say goodbye to dying mother meet 1:49 Youth 4 Change advocate for awareness of teen homeless Video Link copy Embed Code copy

KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed Kansas coach David Beaty talks about his team responding to an early deficit following the Jayhawks' 56-34 loss to West Virginia on Sept. 23, 2017. Kansas coach David Beaty talks about his team responding to an early deficit following the Jayhawks' 56-34 loss to West Virginia on Sept. 23, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

