Point guard Quickley to announce for Kansas, Kentucky or Miami on Friday

Immanuel Quickley, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard from John Carroll High School in Bel Air, Md., will announce his college choice at 5 p.m. Friday, he reported Thursday night on Twitter.
The announcement will be streamed live.
Quickley, the No. 10-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2018 according to Rivals.com, has a final list of Kansas, Kentucky and Miami. However, he has only made official visits to KU and Kentucky. His visit to Miami was postponed because of Hurricane Irma. The visit will not be rescheduled.
Kentucky has long been considered the heavy favorite to land Quickley, who played for Kentucky coach John Calipari last summer on the United States’ FIBA under-19 World Cup team. In fact, in June, Quickley said Kentucky was the leader.
Quickley averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 assists per game his junior season at John Carroll. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 14 games last summer for Team BBC on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit.
On Thursday, the digital-media company Uninterrupted published an eight-minute video on Quickley, at the Uninterrupted Facebook page.
King picks Oregon
Louis King, a 6-foot-8, 195-pound senior small forward from Hudson Catholic High School in Columbus, N.J., verbally committed to the University of Oregon via a video on his Twitter account on Thursday.
King, who made just one campus visit — to Oregon — chose the Ducks over Kansas, North Carolina State, Purdue and Seton Hall.
“I loved my visit, and I feel head coach Dana Altman is the perfect fit for me,” King told ESPN.com. “We sat down and watched film together, and he showed me how he would utilize me in their system. He can help me reach my long term goals of playing in the NBA. The facilities are state of the art. I loved everything about the school, campus and the program.”
King is ranked No. 23 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
“King is a highly talented perimeter forward and potential big wing loaded with upside. He’s a late bloomer who has grown four inches in the last two years and now has great size and length on the perimeter,” reads ESPN.com’s scouting report on King.
“He runs the floor well, is smooth for his size and has the natural tools to have a polished skill set down the road. He makes quick instinct plays with the ball and shows some flashes of sheer brilliance. There will be moments where he’ll handle in traffic, knock down a three with a quick release, throw pinpoint passes the length of the floor and spin into tough mid-range pull-ups.”
As far as weaknesses, ESPN.com writes: “He’s still evolving at a rapid rate and just a work in progress. He’s a good, not truly great, athlete and will need to determine whether he’s a face-four or true big wing in the coming years. For all of his tools and emerging talent, consistency has not yet been his ally. He needs to continue to work on all aspects of his game, learn how to have an efficient impact on the game, strengthen his body and also learn to sustain maximum effort at all times.”
Embiid status unknown
Nobody knows right now if former KU forward Joel Embiid will be able to play in the Philadelphia 76ers exhibition game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 13 at Sprint Center.
The Associated Press and other outlets reported on Wednesday that the 7-footer has not yet been cleared for 5-on-5 drills as Sixers training camp prepares to open next week.
Embiid, the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, had surgery on March 24 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He played in 31 games prior to suffering the injury. He did not play his first two seasons in the NBA because of injuries.
“It’s really early in the process to determine exactly where Joel is in his progression back to playing,” Sixers team president Bryan Colangelo told reporters Wednesday as reported by AP. “We have put him through a very hyper-conservative progression toward returning to basketball. It’s been very important for us to make it criterion based where he checks off certain boxes and he can move to the next step.
“We’re excited really with where we see him from a physical standpoint,” Colangelo added. “He looks like he’s in tremendous shape and conditioning. He has to get in better 5-on-5 condition. At this stage, he’s not there.”
Colangelo added: “...They (medical personnel) have him on a path that is a conservative path that will hopefully put him in a planned progression to have sustainable on-court success. It’s not about getting ready for the first practice or the first game. He will be out there on the first practice and the first game. The question is, how much, how little, if at all.”
There’s also been some drama involving Embiid’s contract. Embiid, according to media reports in Philly, wants a contract extension in place before the Oct. 16 deadline. NBA players entering their fourth season in the league who are under a rookie-scale contract are eligible to sign an extension.
“It is something that is certainly being considered or discussed,” Colangelo said as reported by AP.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments