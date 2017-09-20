Bill Self, 54, tells ESPN he’d like to coach at least five more years

More Videos 0:55 Why David Beaty isn't worried about KU players' demeanor after 1-2 start Pause 1:01 Bill Self likes fit of his orange Hall of Fame jacket 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 0:56 Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' 0:43 Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 0:37 KCI proposals by the numbers 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bill Self likes fit of his orange Hall of Fame jacket KU basketball coach Bill Self wore his Hall of Fame orange jacket at Thursday's news conference in Springfield, Mass. Self will give a speech at Friday's enshrinement ceremony when Self will be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. KU basketball coach Bill Self wore his Hall of Fame orange jacket at Thursday's news conference in Springfield, Mass. Self will give a speech at Friday's enshrinement ceremony when Self will be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Gary Bedore The Kansas City Star

