Former KU great Brandon Rush, who was a member of the 2008 NCAA National Championship team and and had his jersey retired by the team, signed with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, September 18, 2017.
University of Kansas

Former KU guard, KC native Brandon Rush headed to Milwaukee Bucks

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

September 18, 2017 7:37 PM

Former Kansas guard Brandon Rush will be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks during this, his 10th season in the NBA, his agency, Priority Sports revealed Monday on Twitter.

Rush, 32, averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds a game in 47 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

“Congrats to our guy @BRush_25 on signing with the Bucks so excited for this opportunity for you! Let’s have a great year! #FeartheDeer,” read a tweet of Priority Sports.

Rush, a native of Kansas City, responded “yes” in a text message to The Star when asked, “Are you going to the Bucks for sure?” No details regarding a contract have been revealed.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that “Milwaukee currently has 15 players on its NBA roster, with 14 of those players holding guaranteed contracts. Gary Payton II, who joined the team in April for the final six games of the regular season and competed with Milwaukee’s summer-league team, is on a non-guaranteed contract heading into next week’s training camp.”

According to NBCsports.com, Rush “will likely compete with Gary Payton II, James Young and JeQuan Lewis for the Bucks’ final regular-season roster spot. If he got a guaranteed salary, Rush will have a leg up on those other three.”

The 6-foot-6 Rush, who started for KU’s 2008 NCAA title team, also has played for Golden State four seasons, Indiana three seasons and Utah one season. He has career averages of 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He averaged a career-best 9.8 points a game in 65 games for Golden State in 2011-12.

It is believed Dallas, Miami and Indiana were among the teams interested in signing Rush this offseason.

  • Jayhawk great Brandon Rush has jersey retired at Allen Fieldhouse

    Former University of Kansas basketball star and Kansas City native Brandon Rush had his jersey retired at halftime of Wednesday's game between Kansas and TCU at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU coaches watch Romeo Langford

KU coach Bill Self and assistant Jerrance Howard traveled to Indiana on Monday to check on Romeo Langford, a 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High, who is ranked No. 5-in the recruiting class of 2018 according to Rivals.com.

Rivals.com reported KU will hold an in-home visit with Langford next Monday. Langford is considering KU, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA and Vanderbilt.

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

