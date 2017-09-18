Svi Mykhailiuk tackles Boot Camp after losing 20 pounds. ‘I do eat a lot of salads’

More Videos 0:55 Why David Beaty isn't worried about KU players' demeanor after 1-2 start Pause 1:10 KU's Svi Mykhailiuk describes how eating greens helped him lose weight 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:31 City councilman Jermaine Reed, a member of the KCI terminal selection committee, discusses problems with the process 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KU's Svi Mykhailiuk describes how eating greens helped him lose weight Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk has made specific changes in his diet to lose weight over the offseason. He spoke to reporters on Sept. 18, 2017, at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk has made specific changes in his diet to lose weight over the offseason. He spoke to reporters on Sept. 18, 2017, at Allen Fieldhouse. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk has made specific changes in his diet to lose weight over the offseason. He spoke to reporters on Sept. 18, 2017, at Allen Fieldhouse. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star