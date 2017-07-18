KU notebook: Wichita Sunrise’s Malik Hall nets scholarship offer from KU

Malik Hall, a 6-foot-5 junior wing from Wichita’s Sunrise Christian Academy, has been offered a scholarship to play basketball at Kansas, he reported on Twitter this week.
Hall, who is ranked No. 84 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is originally from Aurora, Ill. He attended Metea Valley High in Aurora before transferring to Sunrise Christian for his sophomore year.
Hall has received offers from KU, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Iowa, Oregon, DePaul, Butler, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Notre Dame and others.
With an offer from KU fresh in his mind, he’ll be in Lawrence on Thursday through Sunday playing for MOKAN Basketball in the 2017 Hardwood Classic, which will welcome about 300 teams to Sports Pavilion Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park.
“I can guard all positions, in my opinion, but when it comes to offense I like to think that nobody that’s in front of me can guard me,” Hall told the Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette. “I can post a smaller person up and go past a bigger person and I can shoot the ball. There’s nothing you can do about that.
“I’d like to score the ball a little bit more, but if that’s not what my team needs, I don’t need to do it. I definitely have got to keep rebounding, hold back on the fouls and be a good defensive player for our team,” Hall added.
His MOKAN Basketball 17-and-under squad will open tourney play against the Iowa Barnstormers at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, with another game against Boo Williams at 6:50 p.m. Friday.
Several major and mid-major college coaches and their assistants will be in Lawrence to scout the tournament during the recruiting live period.
KU, by the way, is pursuing at least three players from Kansas in the Class of 2019: Hall, plus No. 17-ranked Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Bishop Miege and No. 36-rated Zach Harvey of Topeka Hayden. Robinson-Earl and Harvey will not be competing in the Hardwood Classic.
Jermaine Harris receives offer from KU
Jermaine Harris, a 6-8 senior forward from Clinton (Md.) Christian High School, has been offered a scholarship by KU, he reported on Twitter.
Harris, who is ranked No. 75 in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com, on Monday revealed a list of eight schools: KU, Maryland, Miami, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Southern Utah, West Virginia and Xavier.
“Kansas culture and staff speaks for themselves, they do a good job of developing guys with my skill set,” Harris told Rivals.com.
Locke nets KU offer
Noah Locke, a 6-2 senior combo guard from McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Md., has received a scholarship offer from KU, he reported on Twitter.
The No. 73-rated player in the Class of 2018 is considering KU, Maryland, Florida, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and many others.
Miles to coach in G-League?
The NBA champion Golden State Warriors are expected to appoint former Kansas point guard Aaron Miles head coach of the Santa Cruz (Calif.) Warriors of the NBA’s G League (formerly known as the D-League or Development League), according to Adam Johnson of 2ways10days.com.
Miles, 34, who worked as a full-time assistant last season on former KU assistant Joe Dooley’s Florida Gulf Coast University coaching staff, began his professional playing career as an undrafted rookie with Golden State in 2005.
Miles was a four-year starter at KU during 2001-05. He played for Golden State and the NBA D-League’s Fort Worth Flyers during the 2005-06 season, then played pro ball in France, Spain, Greece and Russia until his retirement after the 2014-15 season.
▪ The Utah Jazz have renounced the free-agent rights to former KU forward Jeff Withey, Keith Smith of Realgm.com reported Tuesday. Withey is free to sign with any team.
It has been speculated the Los Angeles Clippers may have interest in fourth-year pro Withey, 27, who played two seasons in New Orleans and the last two in Utah. He was a second-round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
▪ Smith, by the way, has reported details of guard Frank Mason’s contract with the Sacramento Kings. Smith said Mason, a second-round draft pick, signed a three-year deal, reportedly fully guaranteed for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Mason would be a restricted free agent in 2020. If Mason nets the NBA minimum rookie salary, he’d earn $815,615 in 2017-18.
Jackson chosen first-teamer
Former KU guard Josh Jackson was chosen first-team All-Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday, while former KU guard Wayne Selden and forward Cheick Diallo earned second-team honors.
The 6-foot-8 Jackson averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in five games for Phoenix. He had a double-double against Utah (21 points, 15 rebounds) on July 12 and eight or more rebounds in four games.
Selden was the summer league’s fourth-leading scorer, with 22.7 points per game in six games for the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 33 points against Phoenix on July 13 and had four games of 21 points or more.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ Diallo averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in five games in Vegas. He had three games of 20-plus points, with three double-doubles. Diallo had eight or more rebounds in all five games.
The first team consisted of Jackson, Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers), John Collins (Atlanta), Dennis Smith (Dallas) and Caleb Swanigan (Portland). Diallo and Selden were joined on the second team by Bryn Forbes (San Antonio), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston). The Lakers’ Ball earned MVP honors.
Svi averaging 22.3 ppg
KU senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk of Team Ukraine has averaged 22.3 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games of the FIBA Under 20 European Championships in Crete.
Ukraine (1-2) will play Serbia (2-1) in the tourney on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.
