KU notebook: Svi Mykhailiuk scores 26 in Ukraine’s win at U20 European Championships

Kansas senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots in Team Ukraine’s 75-62 victory over Latvia on Sunday at the FIBA Under 20 European Championships in Crete.
Ukraine improved to 1-1 in Group C pool play heading into a Monday game against Israel.
Mykhailiuk, 6-feet-8 and 205 pounds from Cherkasy, Ukraine, hit 7 of 16 shots. He was 3 of 7 on three-pointers and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Mykhailiuk scored 25 points in Ukraine’s opening loss to Lithuania on Saturday. He had five threes in that game.
Selden puts up points in summer league
Former Kansas guard Wayne Selden scored 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting (0 of 3 threes) with four assists and three turnovers in an 87-82 loss to Portland in the Las Vegas Summer League semifinals on Sunday.
Selden averaged 22.3 points in six games for Memphis. He recently signed a two-year contract with the Grizzlies
▪ Former KU forward Landen Lucas scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in Boston’s 91-74 loss to Dallas on Saturday in the Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-10 Lucas hit 1 of 3 shots and 4 of 4 free throws in 24 minutes.
Lucas, a free agent who averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in five games, will hope to garner an invitation to the Celtics’ training camp. If he is let go, he will be free to sign with any NBA team or reach a deal with a team overseas.
Quickley sets KU visit date
Immanuel Quickley, a 6-4 senior point guard from John Carroll High School in Bel Air, Md., will visit Kansas on Sept. 1-3, he told Zagsblog.com on Saturday.
Quickley, Rivals.com’s No. 10-rated player in the recruiting class of 2018, will visit Miami on Sept. 8-10 and Kentucky on Sept. 15-17. He also has Maryland on his list.
He recently won a bronze medal while playing for Kentucky coach John Calipari’s USA Under 19 team at the FIBA U19 World Cup. Quickley told Scout.com after the tourney that Kentucky is the leader on his list.
Apparently No. 2-ranked Zion Williamson, a 6-6 senior forward from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School, would like to be in a package deal with Quickley.
“Zion wants to play with me, I guess. We’re good friends,” Quickley told Zagsblog.com.
Kentucky makes offer to Garland
Darius Garland, a 6-foot, 150-pound senior point guard from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, has received a scholarship offer from Kentucky, he reported on Twitter on Sunday.
Garland was scouted by coaches from KU, Indiana, Duke, Vanderbilt and others over the weekend at Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.
“Every time I see another top player from our class we’re always asking each other, ‘What school are you going to?’ So I’m definitely paying attention to where everyone else is going,” Garland, the No. 12-rated player in the recruiting class of 2018, told Rivals.com. “It’s a big deal right now and everyone’s on the clock, but most of us are taking our time.”
KU pursuing Grimes
KU coaches watched games of No. 20-rated Quentin Grimes, a 6-5 senior combo guard from College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, over the weekend at adidas Gauntlet in South Carolina.
He also is being recruited by Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arizona, Duke and others.
Grimes had a tourney-best 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting (seven threes) for Basketball University AAU in a game on Friday.
KU target Hagans scores 30
Ashton Hagans, a 6-4 junior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson,Va., who is ranked No. 9 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, scored 30 points and dished out 10 assists for Game Elite in a win over the New York Jayhawks on Saturday at adidas Gauntlet. He’s being recruited by KU, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and others.
“They love my game and would love for me to be their 2019 point guard,” Hagans told Scout.com, referring to KU coaches. “They call me every week. He (coach Bill Self) just loves my game.”
Langford hits huge payday in China
Former Kansas guard Keith Langford will continue his pro basketball career in China, international basketball reporter David Pick and Eurohoops.net reported Sunday.
The 6-foot-4 Langford, who opted out of his contract with the Russian club UNICS on July 11, has reportedly reached agreement on a one-year deal worth $2.2 million with the Shenzhen Leopards, a pro team in China.
Langford — who turns 34 on Sept. 15 — met with Leopards team officials in Las Vegas where he signed the contract. In his career, Langford has also played in Israel, Italy and the NBA Development League. He played in two games for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs in 2007-08.
