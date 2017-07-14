KU notebook: Former Jayhawk Nick Collison to stay with Thunder; Tarik Black headed to Houston

Former Kansas All-America forward Nick Collison will return to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a one-year deal, The Vertical and the Oklahoman reported Friday.
Collison, 36, will be entering his 15th season with the Thunder, previously known as the Seattle SuperSonics before a move to Oklahoma City in 2008.
It’s been speculated that the 6-foot-10 Collison will receive the veteran minimum of $2,328,652 next season, which could be the last of his NBA career.
Collison, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, has career averages of 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
“Collison averaged just 6.4 minutes per game last season, the lowest of his career, but the Thunder sees him as someone who can still play and impact the team,” wrote the Oklahoman’s Erik Horne.
“With a logjam of younger forwards in front of him, Collison could find minutes hard to come by next season as well, but he could have the rare distinction of a decade-plus career with one franchise.”
Collison, the Oklahoman noted, has become one of the longest-tenured players with one franchise in the NBA. Dirk Nowitzki joined the Dallas Mavericks in 1998, Tony Parker the San Antonio Spurs in 2001, Manu Ginobili the Spurs in 2002 and Udonis Haslem the Miami Heat in 2003.
Tarik Black to Rockets
Former KU forward Tarik Black has agreed to sign a contract with the Houston Rockets, The Vertical reported Friday. The Houston Chronicle says the deal is for one year, $3.2 million.
Black, 25, averaged 5.7 points (on 51 percent shooting) and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He averaged 16.3 minutes a game and started 16 of 67 games.
The 6-foot-9 forward played 25 games for Houston in 2014-15, his rookie season, before being released and signed by the Lakers. He played 38 games for the Lakers that season and remained in L.A. the following two seasons.
“Black will be battling for backup center minutes behind starter Clint Capela. He and veteran Nene will provide different looks and Black will be part of a team that could be one of the best in the Western Conference,” wrote Corey Hansford of lakersnation.com
Bagley to enter college early?
Marvin Bagley, the No. 1 prospect in the high school recruiting class of 2018, is thinking about reclassifying and playing college basketball in 2017-18, CBSsports.com’s Gary Parrish reported Friday.
A source told Parrish that for Bagley, a 6-foot-10 senior forward from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., “no decision is finalized and that it remains unclear if it’s even possible (to reclassify).”
Bagley told reporters on Thursday at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in South Carolina that he will visit Duke next week, followed by trips to Arizona and USC, a school not on his original list of finalists. Bagley is also considering Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and Arizona State.
“Yeah, eventually we’ll get to Kentucky,” Bagley said as reported by the Durham Herald-Sun. “I only have three right now and I’m going on those visits to see what happens next.”
There has been speculation Bagley would pick either Duke or USC if he decides to play college ball this season.
Carey hearing from KU, others
Jalen Carey, a 6-4 senior point guard from Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, N.J., who is ranked No. 50 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com, tells Zagsblog.com he’s seen coaches from KU, Syracuse, UConn, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Miami, Oregon and South Carolina at his New Jersey Playaz games at Peach Jam.
He said Syracuse and UConn may be recruiting him the hardest.
“Bill Self came to my game. He said he loved the way I play,” Carey told Zagsblog.com, referring to KU’s coach.
Carey said he will take five official visits this fall.
“Most likely I want to sign before my high school season starts but I don’t want to rush or anything,” Carey said.
Williams pleased to hear from Coach K
Emmitt Williams, a 6-7 senior forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who is ranked No. 17 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com, said he was honored to receive a phone call from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“I never thought I would be talking to the best coach in the world from his cell phone, so getting a call from him is a blessing,” Williams told Zagsblog.com at Peach Jam. Willliams is also considering KU, Louisville, Florida, LSU, Florida State and others.
KU coaches spotted at tourneys
Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi spent time tracking major college coaches’ footsteps at the Under Armour Association Finals in Atlanta.
“Kansas’ Bill Self was a very busy man on Thursday,” Bossi wrote. “On his hit list were five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who is expected to visit the Jayhawks, five-star big man Moses Brown and five-star Nazreon Reid. Four-star Jermaine Harris has entered the Jayhawks’ radar along with others like another priority PG recruit Devon Dotson and in-state 2019 stars Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Zach Harvey.”
Quinerly is a 6-foot senior point guard from Hudson Catholic in Hackensack, N.J., who is ranked No. 15 nationally by Rivals.com; Brown a 6-10 senior power forward from Archbishop Molloy in Queens, N.Y., who is ranked No. 7 nationally; Reid a 6-10 senior center from Roselle Catholic High School in Asbury Park, N.J., who is ranked No. 13; Harris, a 6-8 senior forward from Clinton (Md.) Christian, who is ranked No. 75; Dotson a 6-1 senior point guard from Providence Day High in Charlotte, N.C., who is ranked No. 33; Robinson-Earl a 6-8 junior from Bishop Miege who is ranked No. 17 in the Class of 2019 and Harvey a 6-4 junior from Topeka Hayden who is ranked No. 36 in the Class of 2019.
Meanwhile, Rivals.com’s Corey Evans monitored the movements of major college coaches at Adidas Gauntlet in Spartanburg, S.C. KU coaches were spotted at games this week of No. 2-ranked Zion Williamson, 6-6 senior from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School; No. 35 David McCormack, 6-10 senior from Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. and No. 104-ranked Kaden Archie, 6-6 senior from Midlothian (Texas) High. Former Arkansas commit Reggie Perry, a 6-8 senior from Thomasville (Ga.) High, told Rivals.com at the Gauntlet that is being recruited by KU, Florida State, Mississippi State and others. He’s the No. 14-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2018.
Perry Ellis scores 12 Friday
Former Kansas forward Perry Ellis scored 12 points and grabbed one rebound while playing 21 minutes in Minnesota’s 80-73 win over Washington on Friday at the Las Vegas Summer League. Ellis converted 4 of 9 shots and 2 of 4 threes. … Former KU guard Wayne Selden scored 33 points on 10-of-17 shooting (3 of 8 on three-pointers, 10 of 11 from line) and grabbed four rebounds in Memphis’ 102-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the Las Vegas Summer League. Former KU guard Josh Jackson scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting (0 of 2 on threes) with eight rebounds and two steals for Phoenix.
Svi’s team plays Saturday
Svi Mykhailiuk and Team Ukraine on Saturday begin play in the FIBA Under 20 European Championships with a game against Lithuania. The tourney runs until July 23 in Crete.
