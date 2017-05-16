Prep point guard Smart includes Jayhawks on list of six schools

Javonte Smart, a 6-foot-4 senior-to-be point guard from Scotlandville (La.) High School, who is ranked No. 11 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com, on Tuesday narrowed his list of prospective colleges to six.

Smart — he plays for Houston Hoops AAU on the Nike EYBL circuit — revealed on Twitter a list of KU, Kentucky, UCLA, LSU, Oklahoma State and Florida State.

He averaged 25.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game his junior season. He also has played for USA Basketball’s national age group teams.

Reid down to 10 schools

Naz Reid, a 6-10, 230-pound senior-to-be power forward from Roselle Catholic High School in Asbury Park, N.J., on Monday night tweeted a list of 10 college contenders. They are: KU, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina, Rutgers, Seton Hall, UCLA and UConn.

He’s ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

Quinerly has top seven

Jahvon Quinerly, a 6-foot senior-to-be point guard from Hudson Catholic High School in Hackensack, N.J., who is ranked No. 26 nationally, tweeted a list of his top seven schools. They are: KU, Arizona, Stanford, Villanova, Seton Hall, UCLA and Virginia.

Walker, Waters not being recruited by KU

M.J. Walker, a 6-4 senior shooting guard from Jonesboro (Ga.) High School, who in the past has listed KU as a possibility, apparently is not being recruited by the Jayhawks. Walker, the No. 24-ranked player in the Class of 2017, likely will choose either UCLA, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech or Florida State, Rivals.com reports. KU also is not recruiting another player that in the past listed the Jayhawks. Tremont Waters, a 5-11 senior point guard from Notre Dame High in West Haven, Conn., who was once committed to Georgetown, is considering UConn, Creighton and Western Kentucky among others. He’s ranked No. 37 in the Class of 2017.

Mason to be honored at baseball game

Former KU guard Frank Mason will throw out the first pitch Saturday before a Richmond (Va.) Flying Squirrels Double-A baseball game. Mason, a native of Petersburg, Va., is preparing for upcoming workouts with NBA teams in advance of the June 22 Draft. Mason scored 1,901 points in his four-year career at Petersburg High School, second-highest scoring total in school history behind NBA Hall of Famer Moses Malone.