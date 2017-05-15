University of Kansas

May 15, 2017 5:48 PM

KU football gets commitment from former Olathe North product Zach Burks

By Jesse Newell

The Kansas football team added to its defensive line depth in 2018 with the oral commitment of Zach Burks on Monday.

Burks, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from Coffeyville CC, is a graduate of Olathe North High School. He reported on his Twitter account that he received an offer from KU on May 12.

“I liked the connection that the (KU) coaching staff had and it felt like a family atmosphere,” Burks told Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant.com. “It was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Burks, who is unranked by Rivals, previously played at Olathe North for KU football staff member Gene Wier.

    

