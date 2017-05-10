University of Kansas

May 10, 2017 12:16 PM

KU’s Final Four volleyball team among programs with perfect one-year APR score

By Jesse Newell

LAWRENCE

The Kansas athletic department had three programs post 990 marks or better — including its Final Four volleyball team — as the NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate numbers Wednesday.

The APR, which measures academic progress toward graduation, requires a score of 930 or better to avoid penalties. Each of KU’s 16 sports were above that mark, with football and men’s track posting the lowest scores at 943.

Though the APR is based off a four-year average, the NCAA also releases each sport’s one-year scores. KU had four programs — men’s and women’s cross country, swimming and volleyball — with perfect 1,000s in the 2015-16 season. Men’s basketball, which had posted a perfect one-year score in nine of the previous 10 years, had a 2015-16 mark of 959 and a four-year rate of 979.

KU had only one sport fall below 930 in its one-year tally (women’s tennis, 926). Football, meanwhile, posted a one-year score of 959.

Along with volleyball, men’s golf (993) and women’s cross country (993) posted four-year rates of 990 or better.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

