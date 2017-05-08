KU notebook: East Coast combo guard Carey reports offer from Kansas on Twitter

Jalen Carey, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior combo guard from Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, N.J., has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, Carey reported Sunday on Twitter.
Carey, the No. 53-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com, has averaged 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in eight Nike EYBL games this spring for the New Jersey-based Playaz Basketball Club.
He’s also received offers from Iowa State, Texas, Syracuse, Connecticut, Seton Hall, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Indiana, Florida, Notre Dame, Miami, Minnesota and others.
“Kansas Offered!! Blessings,” Carey wrote on Twitter.
The New York native, who projects to be a point guard in college, has made 44.4 percent of his threes this spring. He scored 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting (6 of 8 from three-point range) in an 108-83 win over The Family in a recent Nike EYBL game in Indianapolis.
“They (college coaches) like the way I play my pick-and-roll game, the way I’m aggressive on the ball, the way I’m shooting,” Carey told insidethehall.com. “They just want me to come in as a point guard and be able to lead the team.
“I want to look like a true point guard,” Carey added. “Russell Westbrook is my favorite point guard in the NBA and I want to be able to model my game after him. That’s what I’ve been working on a lot with my coaches and my dad.”
As to what he’s looking for in a school, Carey said: “Knowing I will be able to come in and play right away. Distance doesn’t really matter to me as long as the college makes sure I’m good and my family doesn’t have to worry about me — just a brotherhood throughout the school. My goal is to play at the next level, so the school has to be able to prepare me for that level.”
Carey is one of 10 point guards in the class of 2018 to have been offered so far by KU.
The others: No. 8 Darius Garland, 6-0, Brentwood Academy, Nashville; No. 15 Immanuel Quickley, 6-4, John Carroll High, Bel Air, Md.; No. 11 Javonte Smart, 6-4, Scotlandville (La.) High; No. 12 Quentin Grimes, 6-5, College Park High School, The Woodlands, Texas; No. 26 Jahvon Quinerly, 6-0, Hudson Catholic High, Hackensack, N.J.; No. 37 Devon Dotson, 6-1, Providence Day High, Charlotte, N.C.; No. 40 Brandon Williams, 6-2, Crespi High, Encino, Calif.; No. 69 Jamie Lewis, 6-2, Westlake High School, Atlanta; and No. 84 Tyler Harris, 5-10, Ridgeway High, Memphis.
Kansas is still recruiting a point guard in the recruiting class of 2017 in McDonald’s All-American Trevon Duval, though recruiting analysts currently believe Duke is the leader. Rivals.com’s No. 4-rated player is also considering Arizona, Seton Hall and Baylor.
Duval last weekend told Rivals.com he would soon have an announcement — not on his college choice, but on the date he’ll announce a decision.
KC Run GMC 16s win
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s KC Run GMC team won last weekend’s Jayhawk Invitational 16 and under AAU tournament in Overland Park.
“The highest-ranked player in attendance, Robinson-Earl played up to his reputation … he played above the rim, dominated the glass, ran the floor and showed good touch to 12 feet,” Eric Bossi of Rivals.com wrote of the 6-8 sophomore from Bishop Miege, who is ranked No. 17 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
Robinson-Earl has scholarship offers from KU, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Creighton, Iowa, Wake Forest and Washington. He’s also being recruited by Kentucky, North Carolina and others.
“My goal is to become the best player in the county, and that’s where my focus is at right now,” Robinson-Earl told Rivals.com.
Hagans rolls in Atlanta
Ashton Hagans, a 6-3 sophomore point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., ranked No. 32 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, scored 22 points with 11 assists and seven rebounds in a Georgia Stars victory over Team BBC at the recent Adidas Gauntlet in Atlanta. He’s received offers from KU, Kansas State, USC, UConn and others.
“I watched Frank Mason a lot. I like the way those guys play,” Hagans told Rivals.com.
Hagans plans on committing late in his senior year.
“As one of the top point guards in his class, he’s going to have a long list of options to choose from when all is said and done. At this point, it’s hard to really give any schools an edge, but offers from Kentucky and North Carolina could certainly shake things up,” wrote Dan McDonald of Rivals.com.
2017 KU commitments
No. 38 Marcus Garrett, 6-5, PG/SG, Dallas Skyline High School
No. 10 Billy Preston, 6-9, PF, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va.
KU transfer commitments
Dedric Lawson, 6-9, PF, Memphis
K.J. Lawson, 6-7, PF, Memphis
Charlie Moore, 5-11, PG, Cal
Jack Whitman, 6-9, PF, William & Mary.
Class of 2017 KU Targets (rankings by Rivals.com)
No. 4: Trevon Duval, 6-2, PG, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
No. 42: Jeremiah Tilmon, 6-10, C, East St. Louis High School.
Class of 2018 KU Targets (rankings by Rivals.com)
No 1: Marvin Bagley III, 6-10, PF, Sierra Canyon High School, Chatsworth, Calif.
No. 2: Zion Williamson, 6-6, F, Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School.
No. 3: Romeo Langford, 6-4, SG, New Albany (Ind.) High School.
No. 4: Jordan Brown, 6-10, PF, Woodcreek High School, Roseville, Calif.
No. 6: Moses Brown, 7-0, PF, Archbishop Molloy High School, Queens, N.Y.
No. 7: Bol Bol, 7-2, PF, Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, Calif.
No. 8: Darius Garland, 6-0, PG, Brentwood Academy, Nashville.
No. 10: Simisola Shittu, 6-8, PF, Vermont Academy, Saxton River, Vt.
No. 11: Javonte Smart, 6-4, PG, Scotlandville (La.) High School.
No. 12: Quentin Grimes, 6-5, PG/SG, College Park High School, The Woodlands, Texas.
No. 14: Naz Reid, 6-10, C, Roselle Catholic High School, Asbury Park, N.J.
No. 15: Immanuel Quickley, 6-4, PG, John Carroll High School, Bel Air, Md.
No. 17: Emmitt Williams, 6-7, PF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
No. 20: Silvio De Sousa, 6-7, PF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
No. 26: Jahvon Quinerly, 6-0, PG, Hudson Catholic High School, Hackensack, N.J.
No. 32: Louis King, 6-6, F, Hudson Catholic High School, Hackensack, N.J.
No. 33: Keldon Johnson, 6-6, SG, Huntington (W.Va.) Prep.
No. 35: Jairus Hamilton, 6-7, F, Cannon School, Concord, N.C.
No. 37: Devon Dotson, 6-1, PG, Providence Day High School, Charlotte, N.C.
No. 40: Brandon Williams, 6-2, PG, Crespi High School, Encino, Calif.
No. 46: Jules Bernard, 6-5, SG, Winward High School, Los Angeles.
No. 49: Nassir Little, 6-6, SF, Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep.
No. 50: David Duke, 6-4, PG, Cushing Academy, Ashburnham, Mass.
No. 53: Jalen Carey, 6-4, SG/PG, Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair, N.J.
No. 61: David McCormack, 6-10, C, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va.
No. 65: Jaedon LeDee, 6-9, SF, Kinkaid High School, Houston.
No. 69: Jamie Lewis, 6-2, PG, Westlake High School, Atlanta.
No. 84: Tyler Harris, 5-10, PG, Ridgeway High, Memphis.
No. 91: Aaron Wiggins, 6-6, F, Wesleyan Christian Academy, High Point, N.C.
Unranked: Ian Steere, 6-8, PF, Wesleyan Christian Academy, High Point, N.C.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments