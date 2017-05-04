University of Kansas

Former KU quarterback Montell Cozart is transferring to Boise State

Former Kansas quarterback Montell Cozart committed Thursday to Boise State, where he will play his final college season this fall as a graduate transfer.

He will compete with three other quarterbacks on the Broncos roster: junior Brett Rypien, redshirt freshman Jake Constantine and true freshman Chase Cord.

Cozart, a Kansas City native who attended Bishop Miege High School, played four seasons for the Jayhawks. He started seven games in 2016, throwing for a team-high 1,075 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions before getting replaced by Ryan Willis and Carter Stanley late in the year.

In February, Cozart announced his decision to transfer.

“(I)t was a tough decision that brought along a lot of prayer, sleepless nights and meaningful talk with my family,” Cozart wrote. “I hope that I will still be accepted at Kansas for my time here as a Jayhawk.”

Cozart started games in each of his four seasons with KU. He has one year of eligibility remaining after he received a medical redshirt in 2015 following a shoulder injury.

