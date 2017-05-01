KU notebook: Georgia prep point guard reports scholarship offer from Jayhawks

Ashton Hagans, a 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard from Newton High School in Covington, Ga., has received a scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported Monday on Twitter.
Hagans, who will transfer to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. for his junior season, also was offered a scholarship by USC on Monday after playing well for Georgia Game Elite AAU at last weekend’s Adidas Uprising event in Atlanta.
He also is being recruited by Louisville, Kentucky, Wichita State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Wake Forest, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn and others.
Hagans scored 22 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday in a win over Maryland’s Team BBC, which is led by another KU target, Immanuel Quickley. Hagans had 13 points, seven assists and six boards Sunday in a win over Twenty-Two Vision, which is led by KU target Romeo Langford.
Hagans averaged 14 points, 11 assists and 3 steals a game his sophomore season at Newton High. He has averaged 12.4 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game in eight games on the AAU circuit this spring. Hagans, Rivals.com’s No. 32-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019, has also committed 6.4 turnovers per game.
“Most people love to score. I love to pass,” Hagans told USA Today.
Williams goes for 30 points, 21 boards
Emmitt Williams, a 6-7, 205-pound junior power forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., scored 30 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in an Each 1 Teach 1 victory Sunday at the Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis.
Williams, Rivals.com’s No. 17-rated player in the recruiting class of 2018, has been offered scholarships by KU, Baylor, Oklahoma, North Carolina State, USC, Florida, Florida State and others.
“Because Williams won’t talk about schools recruiting him, it’s tough to get any kind of feel for him. The only thing that is certain is that whoever lands him will be getting an intense competitor,” wrote Rivals.com recruiting analyst Eric Bossi.
KU has also offered IMG Academy’s Silvio De Sousa, a 6-7, 220-pound junior power forward, who is ranked No 20 in the recruiting class of 2018. He’s also considering Florida, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse and others. De Sousa reportedly had more than a dozen dunks at last weekend’s Under Armour Association event in Indianapolis.
The Jayhawks have extended a scholarship offer to Christian Brown, a 6-6 sophomore small forward from A.C. Flora High in Columbia, S.C. Rivals.com says he’s also received offers from Missouri, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, North Carolina State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Wake Forest. North Carolina also is recruiting the No. 10-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019.
“Brown is a wrecking ball attacking the basket. He’s one of the more explosive athletes in the 2019 class and can bully his way to the bucket,” Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald wrote after watching Brown play at the Adidas Uprising tournament. “How well his jump shot comes along will determine his long-term future,” McDonald added.
Langford an ‘effortless scorer’
Romeo Langford, a 6-4 junior guard from New Albany (Ind.) High, who is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com, scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Sunday in the final game of the Adidas Uprising.
KU, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana and Louisville are considered the leaders in his recruitment.
“He’s an effortless scorer. The safest prediction to make is that he’ll score in double figures immediately wherever he goes,” McDonald wrote.
Jayhawks offer N.C. teammates
KU has offered scholarships to a pair of juniors from Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., Rivals.com reports.
The Team Charlotte AAU players are: Aaron Wiggins, a 6-6 small forward who is ranked No. 91 in the recruiting class of 2018 and Ian Steere, a 6-8 power forward who is currently unranked.
Wiggins, no relation to former KU guard Andrew Wiggins, also has heard from Maryland, Providence, Virginia, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, USC, Florida and Wake Forest. Maryland is considered the favorite.
Steere has heard from Georgia, Clemson, Texas Tech, UConn, Creighton, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina and others.
